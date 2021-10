NECOCLI, Colombia — In a bustling line of migrants, Edouanier Simon wraps up his family's possessions in black trash bags and seals them with adhesive tape. He’s been waiting for 24 days in the northwestern Colombian town of Necoclí to cross the Gulf of Urabá by boat, the first step in a journey with his wife and three children through the perilous jungle of the Darien Gap.

IMMIGRATION ・ 18 HOURS AGO