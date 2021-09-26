CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Space Force's Uniforms Draw Sci-Fi Comparisons

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Space Force (USSF) was first established in 2019 as part of the US Air Force and is currently the smallest branch of the US armed services with 4,840 personnel and 77 operating spacecraft. Space Force personnel are known as Guardians, and their new uniforms have recently been unveiled.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedrive

Mysterious Stealthy Shape That Resembles Future Fighter Concepts Spotted At Radar Test Range (Updated)

The apparent low-observable aircraft test shape appeared in broad daylight at Lockheed Martin’s Helendale radar cross-section measurement range. An apparently previously unseen low-observable aircraft test shape has emerged, with initial open-source intelligence research indicating it was spotted at Lockheed Martin’s secretive Helendale radar-cross section (RCS) measurement facility. This site, located in the Mojave Desert not far from the company’s Skunk Works headquarters at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, is among the most sophisticated of its kind and has played a key role in the development of U.S. stealth aircraft since the early 1980s. You can read all about this facility, which looks ripped from a science fiction movie, in this past feature of ours.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Us Air Force#Space Force#The Us Space Force#Ussf#The Us Air Force#Star Trek#Bbc News Profbriancox#Space Force Academy#White House#Euro#U S Naval Institute#New Space Force
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: U.S. Military Unveils Uniform Prototype For Space Force

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The U.S. military has unveiled the uniform prototype for its newest branch, the Space Force. Members, known as guardians, will wear a navy blue jacket with a series of silver buttons running diagonally from the right shoulder down the front of the chest. The six buttons have the Space Force seal on them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
SpaceNews.com

Space Force unveils dress uniforms for guardians

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The suspense is over. The Space Force dress uniforms are finally out. On Sept. 21 at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber conference, the chief of space operations Gen. John “Jay” Raymond unveiled the service’s dress uniform. “Every championship team needs a uniform,” Raymond...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tampa Bay Times

Space Force unveils new uniforms, designed first for women

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—The Space Force this week unveiled its new designs for service dress and workout uniforms as it continues to forge its own identity in the Pentagon. Two guardians showed off the business uniform for the first time at the Air Force Association’s annual conference in Maryland, showcasing a unisex look that the Space Force initially devised for women before adjusting for men’s comfort as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Space Force unveils new rank insignia, prototype dress uniform

During the Air Force Association Air, Space, and Cyber Conference going on this week in National Harbor, Md., the U.S. Space Force unveiled its new rank insignia, as well as a prototype service dress uniform. On the opening day of the conference, Sept. 20, 2021, Chief Master Sgt. of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
thedrive

Five B-21 Raider Stealth Bombers Are Now In Final Assembly

The fact that three more B-21s are now being assembled is a major indication of how fast the high-stakes bomber program is progressing. The U.S. Air Force now has no fewer than five examples of its secretive Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider stealth bomber in a process of final assembly. That’s three more airframes than we knew about before today and further indication that the new flying-wing bomber is making significant progress, albeit well away from the public gaze.
PALMDALE, CA
thedrive

The Air Force Blew It When It Decided Not To Give Its KC-135s Winglets 40 Years Ago

The KC-135 pioneered the winglet concept, but it never got them even after it was proven that they could save millions of gallons of gas every year. Take a look out the window the next time you fly on an airliner and there’s a very good chance you’ll see winglets — the typically upturned wingtip devices at the ends of the wings designed to improve efficiency by reducing drag. As well as being commonplace on new designs, winglets have been retrofitted to a variety of older aircraft, too, like the ubiquitous Boeing 737 series, to improve performance and lower fuel costs. One of the types that doesn’t have them is the U.S. Air Force’s hard-worked fleet of KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelers and their many derivatives. But the reality is that winglets were tested on the KC-135. In fact, the type played a major part in pioneering the concept. The results were overwhelming. As such, it’s maddening to comprehend that the KC-135 never got winglets decades ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

'Is this Star Trek enough?': Space Force ridiculed over new uniforms

The new Space Force uniforms are some of the most bizarre ensembles under the sun, according to some Twitter users. The newest U.S. service branch unveiled its Guardian Service Dress , a prototype uniform for Space Force members, during the Space Force's annual Air Space Cyber conference on Tuesday. Social media users were unimpressed with the designs, comparing them to uniforms worn in science fiction series such as Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force's MC-130 Seaplane is Finally in the Works

Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules aircraft is not just the workhorse for the military but also a super achiever. In its career that has spanned over two decades, this aircraft has landed in the Arctic, on the highest airstrip, and even an aircraft carrier carrying out medevac, troop, and cargo transport. The US Air Force now plans to make it a seaplane as well, thereby making it possible for this mighty aircraft to land anywhere across the globe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popular Mechanics

A Chinese Think Tank Has Serious Beef With the U.S. Air Force

A Chinese think tank with ties to the country's government accused the U.S. Air Force of name-calling. An RC-135S spy plane flew near China earlier this week with the call sign JUNKY81. The think tank claimed that the call sign was a diss at the quality of the People's Liberation...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

This Gonzo-Looking Regional Jet Just Put The F-16's New Radar To The Test

Northrop Grumman's pair of reconfigurable CRJ testbed aircraft have been extremely busy as of late, including flying in major air combat exercises. Out of all the bizarre-looking testbed aircraft whizzing around these days, Northrop Grumman's two Bombardier CRJ-700 surrogate test platform aircraft seem to get the most attention. Whenever they show up somewhere, my DMs start filling up with "WHAT IS THIS?!" type of inquiries. It seems that their owner likes to keep tight-lipped about most of the development work that they do, but just today they put out a press release talking about some of their latest exploits, along with the great picture above showcasing the type's remarkable adaptability.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy