Triple Shooting In Fairhill Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized, Philadelphia Police Say

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man wanted in the murders of his brother, sister-in-law and a third person was arrested Friday in West Virginia, authorities said. Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, of Cumberland, is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Brian Robinette, 58, and Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, whose bodies were found Thursday inside their Ellicott City home, Howard County Police said. Neighbors told WJZ Brian Robinette and Kelly Sue Robinette lived in the home for decades. He was a pharmacist and they adopted two children who are now adults. “Just like their parents, nicest kids in the word,” said Jim Perrus, neighbor. Burnham will also be charged in Wednesday’s killing of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds in Allegany County. Burnham, the subject of a massive manhunt, was spotted about 9 a.m. Friday in Davis, West Virginia, with a 2007 red Chevrolet Corvette that was stolen from Robinette’s Kerger Road home after the couple was killed, according to police. Investigators are now searching for a motive. ‘It’s just hard knowing what was going on in his mind,” said Howard Keyser of Ellicott City. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He’s being held in West Virginia as he awaits extradition.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO