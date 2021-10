Welcome to a new feature we’re trying out this year where we’ll be running daily check-ins from Ottawa Senators’ camp as they get set for the 2021-22 season. This will be a place for us to share tidbits about who’s in the best shape of their lives, how training camp battles are shaping up, and little minutiae that doesn’t necessarily fit in our other pieces. Think of it is a cousin to our Links, News, and Notes feature — except focused exclusively on Sens’ camp. As with any new feature, we heartily welcome your feedback in the comments section below!

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO