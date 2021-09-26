CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Front Office Invitational set to feature some of NJ's best next weekend

By Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport Publisher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey is home to some of the best high school basketball in the country and that talent will be on display next weekend at The Front Office Invitational. The event, which will take place at Roselle Catholic, will feature 20 games across three days with many of the Garden States best programs competing. Along with some of the top teams and talent from New Jersey, a handful of top programs from Pennsylvania will also make the trek east to compete in the star-studded field.

