With our Jan-Feb 1992 cover (#44), AltPress highlighted grunge pioneers Nirvana. Just following the Sept. 1991 release of the band’s legendary record Nevermind, the interview took fans behind the scenes just as the band were exploding into the mainstream. The article explored Nirvana’s experiences as they reconciled their newfound success with their punk rock roots, but in retrospect, it reads as something of a state of affairs for the now-legendary act. During the conversation, the band talked about the process behind the album, their difficulties confronting their status as rockstars and much more.

