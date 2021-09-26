CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens March On Downtown Denver To Call For Action At U.S.-Mexico Border

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of protestors marched through the streets of downtown Denver, stopping at the Auraria Campus, in hope of drawing more attention to the growing issue of immigration into the country. Those who participated in the “Ya Es Hora: March For Citizenship” hoped the march would encourage elected officials to address their concerns with the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

CBS Baltimore

Frustrated Protesters Gather Outside City Hall Demanding Change At Southern Border For Haitian Migrants

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crowd of people gathered outside City Hall tonight slamming the treatment of Haitians at the US southern border. This comes as 1,400 Haitians were sent back home to their country — the US expelling them without even granting them a chance to seek asylum. Outside City Hall Wednesday night, protesters made their frustrations known. Members of the people’s power of assembly say the treatment of Haitian migrants at the border is inhumane. “These people are suffering and all they’re trying to do is what everybody else came to this country to do,” said Rev. Annie Chambers of the Peoples’ Power...
BALTIMORE, MD
KRQE News 13

How the Texas border crisis is impacting commerce between U.S., Mexico

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — State lawmakers heard from transportation and trade experts on Thursday to learn how the current crisis on the Texas-Mexico border is impacting commerce. The Port of Entry in Del Rio is already processing less than last year, according to Carline Mays with the Texas Department of Transportation.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Surge of Haitian migrants at the U.S. border challenges Mexico, too

MEXICO CITY — As the United States denies entry to thousands of Haitians who have arrived at the southern border, Mexico is reckoning with its own dilemma over what to do with the migrants massing on its side of the Rio Grande. Its response reflects the continuous pressure applied by...
IMMIGRATION
KRQE News 13

Fentanyl leaving deadly wake on U.S.-Mexico border communities

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The drug cartels are the biggest public safety threat across the border in Juarez, driving up homicide and addiction rates, law enforcement officials there say. But here in El Paso, a new synthetic drug is quickly becoming Public Enemy No. 1. Overdose deaths involving...
EL PASO, TX
Dallas News

U.S.-Mexico border to remain closed through Oct. 21

The U.S.-Mexico border will remain closed for non-essential visitors and tourists until Oct. 21 to prevent COVID-19 and delta variant spread, a White House official said in a call with reporters. The border closure’s extension until Oct. 21 was confirmed to reporters by Jeff Zients, U.S. government COVID-19 response coordinator,...
U.S. POLITICS
kshb.com

U.S. border patrol agents seen whipping migrants at US-Mexico border

Stunning video of mounted U.S. border agents whipping migrants is spreading through social media and raising questions about the treatment of those packed in makeshift camps in Del Rio, Texas. The video was captured by Al Jazeera on Sunday. It shows agents using their horses to push back men, women...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Al Sharpton calls for deportation flights of Haitian migrants to end as he tours Del Rio migrant camp

Civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton toured camps set up by more than 12,000 Haitian migrants near the international bride in Del Rio, Texas on Thursday where he called for the Biden administration to immediately suspend deportation efforts for the desperate migrants.Mr Sharpton spoke at a news conference on Thursday around noon local time, explaining that he and others were in Del Rio to pray with the migrants in the camps and assess the situation after speaking with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a day earlier.In particular, Mr Sharpton said there needed to be “total accountability” surrounding the actions...
U.S. POLITICS
insidernj.com

Haitian Leaders Speak Out Again Treatment of Migrants at the U.S.-Mexico Border

The State of New Jersey Chapter of National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON), The City of East Orange, under the leadership of Mayor Ted R. Green and the East Orange City Council represented by Third Ward Councilman Bergson Leneus, will be hosting a press conference to speak out against the injustices and inhumane treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas at the U.S.-Mexico Border.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
CNBC

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at border with Mexico

While some migrants seeking jobs and safety have been making their way to the United States for weeks or months, it is only in recent days that the number converging on Del Rio, Texas, has drawn widespread attention, posing a humanitarian and political challenge for the Biden administration. Del Rio's...
DEL RIO, TX
KBTX.com

A&M border expert calls for “extensive reform” of U.S. immigration policy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of Haitian migrants assembled under and around a bridge in a small Texas border town as chaos unfolded Friday, presenting the Biden administration with a new challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil. Haitians crossed the...
BRYAN, TX

