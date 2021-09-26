CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

VIEW Reactions to exit polls in German national election

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8o4T_0c8cyIkk00
A Christian Democratic Union (CDU) supporter reacts after first exit polls for the general elections in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Senior politicians from Germany's parties reacted on Sunday to exit polls showing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats running neck-and-neck in a national election.

SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz:

"The voters of this country have decided that the SPD should rise upwards, and that is a big success. This is going to be a long election evening, that is certain. But it is also certain that many put their cross by the SPD because they want the next Chancellor of Germany to be called Olaf Scholz.

"Lets wait for the final result, and then we'll get to work."

Conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet:

"It was clear to us that without incumbent's bonus it would be a more open, a tighter and a tougher election campaign. This is a neck and neck race.

"We will do everything to form a conservative-led government, because Germany needs a future-oriented coalition that modernizes our country."

SPD minister Hubertus Heil:

"This is a spectacular success. This demonstrates citizens' faith in Olaf Scholz... The SPD is back, we are in our place again."

Greens chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock:

"We wanted more. We didn't manage that, partly because of mistakes at the start of the campaign - mistakes I made."

Paul Ziemiak, Christian Democrat General Secretary:

"That hurts... It's clear: the losses are raw, they are bitter. But we have a credo in the CDU - first the country, then the party. According to the numbers we have now there is a possibility for a future-oriented coalition of CDU/CSU, FDP and Green that stands for stability, security and climate protection."

Julian Reichelt, Editor of Bild, Germany's top-selling newspaper:

"(Chancellor candidate) Armin Laschet is standing there with a result that is a historic catastrophe for the CDU."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

German kingmakers open talks toward forming new government

The two parties that are expected to determine who will become Germany's next chancellor have started talks to bridge their differences and declared that they got off to a good start.Sunday's parliamentary election left Germany's traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third- and fourth-placed parties, the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats, to take the top job after outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s 16-year reign.The two smaller parties decided to talk to each other first before entertaining advances from bigger suitors. While they have some common ground, they have traditionally belonged to rival ideological camps...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Teflon leader: Party's big loss won't tarnish Merkel's image

Angela Merkel will leave office in the coming months with her popularity intact among voters and widely admired beyond Germany as a chancellor who deftly steered her country, and Europe, through numerous crises.Her center-right political bloc, on the other hand, is in shambles.The once-dominant Christian Democratic Union and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union suffered their worst-ever national election result Sunday. The Union bloc took home less than a quarter of the vote and may find itself relegated to the role of opposition after 16 years in power.The blame for that has been placed largely on...
EUROPE
The Independent

Dutch political leaders meet amid stalled coalition talks

Dutch political party leaders were meeting Wednesday in an effort to force a breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations to form a new ruling coalition more than six months after a general election left a deeply divided parliament.The talks in The Hague come after attempts to form a majority or minority coalition to succeed the outgoing government of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte failed, and amid speculation that a fresh election may be needed to break the impasse.“Our country urgently needs a new Cabinet and, in view of the time that has passed since the March 17 elections, the time has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
The Independent

German election: Final results show defeat for Merkel’s CDU as centre-left party wins

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats have secured a narrow victory in the country’s general election, final results show, ending 16 years of Angela Merkel-led conservative rule.The Social Democrats said they had received a “clear mandate” to form the next federal administration, having last led the country in 2005.With the last of 299 constituencies counted early on Monday, the final results had the Social Democrats on 25.9 per cent of the vote, with Ms Merkel’s CDU-led conservative bloc trailing on 24.5 per cent.Shock exit polls had suggested a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and the Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Germany election: worst ever result momentarily silences CDU

As the first exit poll flashed up on the screens inside the Konrad Adenauer Haus, the Berlin headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party faithful who had gathered in the central courtyard fell silent. The black bar representing their conservative party showed up first: 25%, the worst result...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed the retiring incumbent, Angela Merkel, as the leader of continental Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.After a short but sweet roller-coaster of an election campaign with three different parties taking turns as frontrunners in the quadrennial parliamentary elections, the centre-left Social Democrats led by their colourless Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, came surging from behind -- rising improbably from third to first place over the final five weeks of a forgettable, cautious...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Exit Polls#Race#Social Democrats#Spd#Greens#Christian Democrat#Cdu Csu#Fdp#Bild
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the German election results: negotiating a new era

Less than two years ago, the German Social Democratic party stood at 11% in the polls and appeared to be a moribund political force. Sunday’s knife-edge federal election, in which the SPD narrowly topped the polls with 26% of the vote, represents therefore one of the more improbable political comebacks of recent times. It is also a personal vindication for Olaf Scholz, the party’s candidate for chancellor. As the SPD bumped along in a poor third place, behind the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and the Greens, Mr Scholz’s conviction that he could still win the top job was treated as fantasy politics from the representative of a party on the road to nowhere. But as his rivals became increasingly accident-prone during a rollercoaster campaign, Mr Scholz’s suggestion that he represented the safest pair of hands to take Germany beyond the Merkel era became ever more plausible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

German Energy Companies Respond to Close National Election

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly won Sunday's national election, with the most likely outcome being a three-way alliance led by either the SPD or Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Agreeing a new coalition could take months, however, and will likely involve the smaller Greens and liberal Free Democrats...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

German election to set country’s direction as Merkel era comes to end

Germany is preparing to vote for a new parliament in an election that will set the country’s direction after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm. The current chancellor is not running for re-election - the first time this has happened since West Germany’s first initial vote more than 70 years ago.About 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new parliament, which decides who will be the next head of government. Recent polls point to a neck-and-neck race between Ms Merkel’s center-right Union bloc and the Social Democrats, with the latter marginally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
The Week

Initial German exit polls show startlingly close race

The German parliamentary election remains too close to call based on initial exit polls, but there are still some key takeaways. There doesn't appear to be any major surprises, save for perhaps just how tight things are between the center-left Social Democratic Party and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union, who are essentially neck-and-neck. Meanwhile, the Green Party looks like it will finish in a clear third.
ELECTIONS
FOXBusiness

Germany Elections: Social Democrats hold narrow lead in exit polling

Germany’s center-left Social Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc both laid claim Sunday to lead the country’s next government as projections showed the long-time leader’s party heading for its worst-ever result in a national election. The outcome appeared to put Europe’s biggest economy on course for lengthy haggling...
ELECTIONS
NBC San Diego

Germans Head to the Polls in Historic Election Marking the End of Merkel's Era

Millions of Germans are heading to the polls on Sunday in an election that will change the face of Germany, and Europe, as Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to leave office. Voting in polling stations across Germany takes place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time. Millions of voters are...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

German Election: Race to succeed Merkel tightens – Latest polls

Heading into a German Federal election on Sunday, the latest polls suggest that the race to the country’s leadership tightens, as the key candidates hold their final rallies. Sunday’s vote will mark the end of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 16 years in office. Exit polls will be released when voting ends...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy