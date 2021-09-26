Men’s Soccer Falls To Cornell

KEENE, N.H. – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's soccer team scored 3 goals in an eight-minute stretch and went on to defeat Keene State College, 3-0, on Friday night at Dr. Ron Butcher Field. With the win, the Engineers improve to 3-1-1 overall, while the Owls drop to 0-3-1. RPI jumped out a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, when graduate student midfielderMichael Harten stuck home the rebound of a Josh Gaudiano shot in the middle of the box. Harten won the ball back at midfield to start the play, sending it ahead to senior Paul Silva on the left. Silva play the ball to Gaudiano, who turned and shot to draw the rebound from Keene State goalkeeper Anthony Pasciuto for the tally.

KEENE, NH ・ 15 DAYS AGO