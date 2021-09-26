CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Soccer Falls To Cornell

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, New York – Junior forward Stefan Copetti scored his second goal of 2021 to start the scoring, but Cornell responded with five unanswered goals for a 5-1 decision on Saturday evening at Tenney Stadium. The Red Foxes close non-conference play with a 3-4-1 record. The Big Red improve to...

