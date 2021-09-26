CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Network: Nijman expected to start for Packers at LT vs. 49ers

By Zachary Jacobson
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead coach Matt LaFleur has repeated ad nauseam that he'll deploy the best starting five of offensive linemen the Green Bay Packers could offer. And it appears that he already has in mind what that unit will look like. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, it won't be Billy Turner...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers receive huge injury news on TJ Watt, multiple stars ahead of match vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a mix of good and not-so-good injury news on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Based on the team’s latest injury report, edge rusher TJ Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson were full participants in the Steelers Thursday and Friday practices and should be available to suit up against the Packers in Week 4. However, wideout Chase Claypool is still questionable after sitting out their latest training.
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan expected Packers to rebuff 49ers' inquiry on Rodgers

With reports -- accurate reports, as was later confirmed -- swirling of a chasm forming between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the 49ers figured they might as well make a phone call. So that’s exactly what 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did before the 2021 NFL Draft. He...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
chatsports.com

What are Packers options if LT Elgton Jenkins can’t play vs. 49ers?

The Green Bay Packers have been without Elgton Jenkins for practice each of the last two days due to an ankle injury, and coach Matt LaFleur isn’t certain he’ll have his starting left tackle available for Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. What happens if Jenkins, who was already...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers vs. 49ers: 5 things to watch and a prediction

For the fourth consecutive season, the Green Bay Packers (1-1) and San Francisco 49ers (2-0) will play in primetime during the regular season. Week 3 of the 2021 season brings the Packers to San Francisco – for the third straight year – to play the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
SFGate

49ers vs Packers: How to watch and stream online

Last week, the San Francisco 49ers were able to move to 2-0 on the season following a 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It may not have been the prettiest win, but a win is a win in the NFL. A 2-0 start is huge for the 49ers in a stacked NFC.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Billy Turner
chatsports.com

What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Packers vs 49ers

Green Bay Packers, National Football League, San Francisco 49ers, 1994 San Francisco 49ers season, San Francisco, Football Night in America, Santa Clara, NBC. The Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to stream Packers vs 49ers live right now.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Packers vs 49ers SNF Betting Trends

(Line: -3.5, O/U: 50) Among the relevant trends here, the Packers are 27-22-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $280 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Green Bay posted middling ATS marks when playing on the road (12-12-1 ... minus-$120) and serving as the betting underdog (7-6-1 ... $40). For the month of September, however, the Packers own robust ATS marks with overall record (9-4 ... $460), facing NFC competition (7-4 … $260), and being the betting underdog (4-0 ... $400). The Packers are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games against the 49ers when the 49ers average more than 20 points per game. After two weeks of 2021 action, the Packers rank among the bottom 10 in four major categories: 26th overall in scoring offense (19.0 points per game), 27th in passing offense (206.5 yards per contest), 28th in rushing offense (69.5 yards per game), and 29th in total offense (276.0 yards per contest).
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

Packers expect 49ers' fans to create another 'chaotic environment;' Sermon poised to start

A trip to the Super Bowl was on the line the last time Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was at Levi’s Stadium when fans were in the stands. That won’t be the case Sunday night when Green Bay returns to Santa Clara for a Week 3 meeting. But LaFleur expects the atmosphere will be equally charged with the 49ers playing their first meaningful home game in front of fans since beating the Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2020. He noted the atmosphere had an impact on his team in their 37-20 loss.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#49ers#The Packers#American Football#Lt#The Green Bay Packers#Ir#Acl
247Sports

Picking the Pack: Packers vs 49ers

Ross Uglem - I don't think the Packers are going to lose tonight, I think they're going to get blown out. This is exactly the type of game and situation that they are just not equipped to handle, and haven't in the past. The Packers have struggled mightily on the...
NFL
NBC Bay Area

Five 49ers Players to Watch Vs. Packers in Week 3 of 2021 NFL Season

Sermon, Ward among five 49ers to watch vs. Packers in Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers return from the road with a 2-0 record to face the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football." Their record is exactly what was anticipated when the NFL schedule came...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers vs. 49ers: A look at the top moments from one of the NFL's throwback rivalries

The NFL has never been devoid of compelling rivalries. The Bears-Packers rivalry goes back to the 1920s when Curley Lambeau's Packers dueled against the Bears and their legendary coach, George Halas. Since then, the NFL has enjoyed a slew of compelling rivalries, from the Packers-Cowboys clashes in the late '60s to the Steelers-Raiders duels in the '70s to the 49ers' late '80s/early '90s matchups against the Giants and Cowboys. More recently, Peyton Manning's battles against Tom Brady's Patriots captivated the football world while increasing the NFL's popularity in the process.
NFL
NBC Sports

Source: 49ers CBs Moseley, Norman slated to start vs. Packers

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers figure to take the field with their fourth different starting corrnerback of the season Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. The latest addition to the starting lineup is someone they figured to have all along: Emmanuel Moseley. Moseley is expected to return to the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers game grades vs. Packers: Slow start and then a too-fast finish

Imagine what the outcome might have been if the 49ers’ offense played in the first half like it did in the second half. In the opening two quarters, during which it fell behind 17-0 before scoring on the final play, the 49ers gained 99 yards, had only one rushing first down and punted three times. In the second: 199 yards, 18 first downs and one punt. Jimmy Garoppolo (25-for-40, 257 yards) finished strong, but was sacked four times, threw an interception and lost a fumble that led to a Green Bay field goal with 2:39 to play.
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Elgton Jenkins Doutbful, Who Starts at LT?

On Friday, Elgton Jenkins missed his third straight practice of the week after suffering an ankle injury in the Green Bay Packers Monday Night win over the Detroit Lions. Earlier in the week, head coach Matt LaFleur said that the team would give Jenkins the week to prepare for Sunday’s tilt with the San Francisco 49ers—and that still is the case. However, at this time, with Jenkins still being sidelined, he is listed as doubtful on the injury report.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy