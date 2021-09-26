Red Flag Warning issued for Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-27 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties; Northern Washoe County; West Humboldt Basin - Pershing County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND WESTERN NEVADA * Changes...No changes. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 271 Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County, Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind prone areas could see gusts up to 50 mph this evening. * Humidity...10-15% along and east of US-395. 15-20% west of US- 395. RH will increase this evening and overnight to near 50%. * Duration...3 to 7 hours of critical conditions this afternoon with continued gusty winds tonight. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.alerts.weather.gov
