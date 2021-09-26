CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-27 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties; Northern Washoe County; West Humboldt Basin - Pershing County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND WESTERN NEVADA * Changes...No changes. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 271 Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County, Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind prone areas could see gusts up to 50 mph this evening. * Humidity...10-15% along and east of US-395. 15-20% west of US- 395. RH will increase this evening and overnight to near 50%. * Duration...3 to 7 hours of critical conditions this afternoon with continued gusty winds tonight. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 7:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 23.3 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.0 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Warning for South Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1018 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing and will be slow to recede. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brownsville, Rancho Verde Elementary School, Brownsville Sports Park, Loma Alta Lake, Palo Alto National Historical Park and Del Mar Heights. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Flood Advisory issued for Camuy, Hatillo, Isabela, Quebradillas, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 18:20:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 21:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Camuy; Hatillo; Isabela; Quebradillas; San Sebastian THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR CAMUY, HATILLO, ISABELA, QUEBRADILLAS AND SAN SEBASTIAN Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 754 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Brownsville, El Jardin Elementary School, Rivera High School, Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, Villa Pancho, Lopez High School, Southmost Elementary School, South Point, Besteiro Middle School, Reid Hope King, Pedro Benevides County Park and Palm Grove Elementary School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cameron County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Mainly dry conditions expected over the next several days will allow flood waters to continue to recede. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Friday was 8.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 08/12/2012. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 8.2 Fri 8 pm 8.0 7.8 7.5 7.3 7.2
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville ...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 24.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 24.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 18.1 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.2 Fri 7 pm CDT 23.8 22.6 21.0
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTY At 755 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Downtown Brownsville, Southmost, Cameron Park, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Hanna High School, B I S D Administration Building, J.t. Canales Elementary School, Martin Elementary School, Faulk Middle School, Dean Porter Park, Gladys Porter Zoo, Linear Park, Gonzalez Elementary School, Cameron County Courthouse, Perkins Middle School, Northside Transfer Station, Longoria Elementary School and Stell Middle School. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-02 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island and Eastern Chichagof Island. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. All modes of travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...No significant changes to the forecast today. Heavy rain will accompany the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 740 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Downtown Brownsville, Southmost, Cameron Park, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Hanna High School, B I S D Administration Building, J.t. Canales Elementary School, Martin Elementary School, Faulk Middle School, Dean Porter Park, Gladys Porter Zoo, Linear Park, Gonzalez Elementary School, Cameron County Courthouse, Perkins Middle School, Northside Transfer Station, Longoria Elementary School and Stell Middle School. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until Thursday evening. * At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue to gradually fall into next week and fall below flood stage by around Thursday.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
High Wind Warning issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 23:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-02 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island, Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area and Glacier Bay including Juneau, Douglas, Gustavus, Elfin Cove, and Pelican. * WHEN...Through 10 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Aviation and marine transportation will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High winds close to 70 mph have already occurred in the Juneau area with gusts around 50 mph in Gustavus. We expect a wind shift from SE to SW as the front passes through around sunrise on Saturday. This wind shift may cause additional damage to weakened structures. The greatest threat of high winds will be occur early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville ...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 24.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 24.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 18.1 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.2 Fri 7 pm CDT 23.8 22.6 21.0
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 740 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Downtown Brownsville, Southmost, Cameron Park, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Hanna High School, B I S D Administration Building, J.t. Canales Elementary School, Martin Elementary School, Faulk Middle School, Dean Porter Park, Gladys Porter Zoo, Linear Park, Gonzalez Elementary School, Cameron County Courthouse, Perkins Middle School, Northside Transfer Station, Longoria Elementary School and Stell Middle School. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville ...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 8:10 PM CDT Friday the stage was 2.7 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:10 PM CDT Friday was 2.8 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 2.9 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.7 Fri 8 pm CDT 2.6 2.8 2.8
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the estimated stage was 4.0 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Friday was 4.0 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 4.1 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor marshland flooding occurs. Flooding also begins on River Road in north Lake Charles. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 4.0 Fri 7 pm CDT 3.9 3.8 3.6
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1215 PM CDT. Target Area: Nueces The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi affecting Nueces County. For the Oso Creek...including Corpus Christi...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 25.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is has crested and will slowly fall through tonight, but remain above flood stage through Saturday. Additional rises may be possible as additional rainfall is expected through the weekend. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Major flooding reaches the approaches to the Farm to Market 763 bridge. Numerous outbuildings and barns are surrounded, and flow approaches apartment buildings below Farm to Market 763. Kings Crossing Golf Course is at least 1/2 flooded. Water is within 3 feet of some homes. Water flows across Oso Parkway Road at 2 low areas in the extreme south portion of the Lakes Subdivision. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Oso Creek Corpus Christ 20.0 25.0 Fri 8 pm 20.6 14.3 9.3 7.5 6.3
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 23:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1123 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing and will be slow to recede. Between 2 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Rivera High School, El Jardin Elementary School, Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, Perkins Middle School, North Brownsville Little League, Gonzalez Elementary School, Villa Pancho, Lopez High School, Southmost Elementary School, South Point, Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch, Gallegos Elementary School, Besteiro Middle School and Brownsville Fire Department Station Six. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

Community Policy