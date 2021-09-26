Red Flag Warning issued for Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1215 PM CDT. Target Area: Nueces The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi affecting Nueces County. For the Oso Creek...including Corpus Christi...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 25.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is has crested and will slowly fall through tonight, but remain above flood stage through Saturday. Additional rises may be possible as additional rainfall is expected through the weekend. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Major flooding reaches the approaches to the Farm to Market 763 bridge. Numerous outbuildings and barns are surrounded, and flow approaches apartment buildings below Farm to Market 763. Kings Crossing Golf Course is at least 1/2 flooded. Water is within 3 feet of some homes. Water flows across Oso Parkway Road at 2 low areas in the extreme south portion of the Lakes Subdivision. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Oso Creek Corpus Christ 20.0 25.0 Fri 8 pm 20.6 14.3 9.3 7.5 6.3

NUECES COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO