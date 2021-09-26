CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-27 20:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties; Southern Sierra Front - Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, Western Mineral Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SIERRA FRONT * Changes...No Changes. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon and and Western Mineral Counties. * Winds...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind prone areas could see gusts up to 50 mph tonight. * Humidity...15-25% along and east of US-395. 25-35% west of US- 395. RH will increase to above 50% overnight. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and dry conditions can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

alerts.weather.gov

