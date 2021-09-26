Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Lassen County, Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 23:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-02 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island, Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area and Glacier Bay including Juneau, Douglas, Gustavus, Elfin Cove, and Pelican. * WHEN...Through 10 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Aviation and marine transportation will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High winds close to 70 mph have already occurred in the Juneau area with gusts around 50 mph in Gustavus. We expect a wind shift from SE to SW as the front passes through around sunrise on Saturday. This wind shift may cause additional damage to weakened structures. The greatest threat of high winds will be occur early Saturday morning.

