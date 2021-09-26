Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Mono County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Southern Mono County FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN MONO COUNTY * Changes...Extended timing into Tuesday morning. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County. * Winds...Southwest to West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity...10-15% along and east of US-395. 15-20% west of US- 395. * Duration...up to 3 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.