CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mono County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Mono County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-27 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Southern Mono County FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN MONO COUNTY * Changes...Extended timing into Tuesday morning. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County. * Winds...Southwest to West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity...10-15% along and east of US-395. 15-20% west of US- 395. * Duration...up to 3 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mono County, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mono#Weather Gov#Preparedness#Fire Weather Watch
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy