An electric powertrain won’t be the only thing that separates Lamborghini’s first EV from the rest of its supercars. It appears that the brand’s first fully electric vehicle is going to be a grand tourer, according to Automotive News (h/t Autoblog). The car might also arrive much sooner than anyone was expecting—sometime around the middle of the decade. Earlier this spring, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed the company was working on its first battery-power vehicle, which would slot in as its fourth model line. That’s all he was willing to say at the time, but industry chatter suggests the car could be...

