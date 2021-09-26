The Best Hotels to Book Near Keeneland Race Course, Lexington

Keeneland Race Course in Lexington isn’t horsing around when it comes to showcasing some of the finest thoroughbreds and racehorses in the country. This National Historic Landmark is a haven for live races and auctions, preserving and showcasing the history of the thoroughbred industry. Ride into the Lexington area, and fall in love with horse country at one of these hotels near Keeneland Race Course, now bookable with Culture Trip.