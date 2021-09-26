CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We need better wages – not a universal credit tweak

By Letters
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lI2t_0c8ctT6s00
‘Surely the point of employment is that if someone works full-time, they should be able to earn enough to keep themselves and their children housed and fed?’

I may be missing something (Ministers consider plan to ease £20-a-week universal credit cut, 23 September), but surely the point of employment is that if someone works full-time, they should be able to earn enough to keep themselves and their family housed and fed? If they can’t, it’s wages that need to rise, not UC “taper rates” that should go down.

Sylvia Rose

Totnes, Devon

New Saturday and What’s On magazines – like having a Christmas Radio Times every week.

Toby Wood

Peterborough

I’m very impressed with the new Saturday magazine. I hope to finish it before next weekend.

Richard Barnard

Wivenhoe, Essex

So, Jonathan Franzen is so concerned about the climate crisis that he’ll fly across the continent to see some birds (Jonathan Franzen: ‘I just write it like I see it and that gets me in trouble’, 25 September)? In his own words, “unless we stop we’re fucked”.

Tanvisha Longden

London

At a secondhand bookstore, the volunteer behind the counter and I had a giggle when I found Fifty Shades of Grey in the horror section (Letters, 24 September). Very fitting, we thought.

Sheila Moore

South Shields, Tyne and Wear

Re comments on essays (Letters, 20 September), the most scathing I have read are: “In which language was this first written before being translated so badly?” And: “Please explain what harm the English language has ever done to you.”

Peter Effer

London

Related
pbs.org

How low-wage workers are getting better opportunities

As the American economy recovers from the worst impacts of the pandemic, questions remain about the labor force and the problems that plagued the economy even prior to the start of COVID-19. In the eighth and final installment of our "Work Shift" series, Paul Solman recaps what we've learned.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Taxes would need to rise if Universal Credit uplift is to stay – minister

Taxes would need to rise to keep the £20 Universal Credit uplift in place beyond the end of this month, a minister has argued. The Government is under pressure, including from Conservatives on its own backbenches, to keep the weekly top-up payment after being warned that soaring energy prices and increased living costs meant it would be the “worst possible time” to pull the uplift.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Franzen
MarketRealist

Will Biden Extend Jobless Benefits and Cancel Student Loans?

The COVID-19 pandemic has persisted and the delta variant is slowing down economic recovery and keeping many Americans out of jobs. As a result, some people wonder if President Biden will extend unemployment benefits to help jobless Americans cope. For many people out of jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they also faced student loan debt. Will Biden cancel student loans?
BUSINESS
Nursing Times

Government launches new Covid-19 jab exemption process for care workers

Care workers who believe they should be exempt from having the Covid-19 vaccine can no longer “self-certify” and instead must use a government scheme for confirmation. The government has outlined a new process in which care staff must fill out an application form, which will then be clinically reviewed, to have their exemption confirmed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘The vaccine is more harmful than the coronavirus itself’ — How one floundering Ohio lawyer played the right wing circuit and turned disinformation into a lucrative business

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In one of dozens of recent media appearances, Ohio attorney Thomas Renz was claiming that coronavirus vaccines were more harmful than...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Credit#Fed#Uc
yourmoney.com

Universal Credit cut puts 100,000 at risk of homelessness

The housing charity has issued a stark warning that thousands of renters in arrears could now be driven into homelessness. Analysis of UK government data by Crisis found that in England more than 100,000 low income renters on Universal Credit will be at least two or more months behind on their rent when the planned £20 cut takes effect next week, raising fears that thousands will struggle to keep their heads above water.
HOMELESS
southarkansassun.com

COLA to see biggest hike in 13 years due to Social Security increase

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), one of the nation’s biggest nonpartisan senior citizens advocacy organizations, has amassed over a million signatures on a petition seeking support and attention from the Social Security sector for an emergency $1,400 stimulus check to combat extraordinary inflation. With the 5 percent inflation spike seen...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

We must boost wages to fill staff vacancies

What a difference a year makes. Twelve months ago, we were worried about soaring unemployment. Now, all the talk is of a recruitment crisis, triggered by more than one million job vacancies, with the hospitality and retail sectors particularly badly hit. What can be done? Well, a starting point would...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
BBC

Universal credit claimants create guide to benefit

Researchers and a group of universal credit claimants in Northern Ireland have teamed up to create a guide to the benefit. Ulster University, which worked with the University of York, said it was the UK's first claimant-led guide to universal credit. The experiences of the claimants are detailed in the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Biz Times

We need more people

Wisconsin continues to face a workforce shortage that’s making it difficult for many businesses to fill open positions. Some have blamed enhanced unemployment benefits enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional $300 weekly federal…. Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more...
ECONOMY
Eater

Restaurants Are Maybe, Finally Seeing the Benefit of Paying Workers Better Wages

Since the pandemic, the demands of restaurant and food service workers have basically come down to one key thing: the need for higher wages. Grueling, “essential” service work was deadly for many, remains dangerous, and has been done for too long on subminimum wage, or a minimum wage that isn’t actually a livable one.. However, a new study from One Fair Wage shows that things might be trending positively. The organization has documented 1,621 restaurants “that have raised wages to pay the full minimum wage with tips on top, with an average wage of about $13.50 — across 41 states in which the vast majority of restaurants were paying a subminimum wage of $5 or less earlier this year.”
RESTAURANTS
Credit Union Times

Another Texas Credit Union Raises Minimum Wage

Security Service Federal Credit Union of San Antonio sees neighboring Randolph Brooks FCU’s move to increase its minimum wage from $15 to $18—and raised it $2. Security Service FCU said in its announcement Thursday that the raise is an “industry-leading move” and sets a pay floor that “is one of the highest in the financial services sector.”
ECONOMY
Marconews.com

People with disabilities can't go back to 'normal' after COVID. We need better.

Congress has a chance to make sure that people with disabilities can always get the support we need safely in our own homes – and we need them to deliver. We are two autistic adults who depend on daily supports – help with things like making food and taking care of ourselves – to live in our homes. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clearer than ever how vital these supports, known as home- and community-based services, are for people with disabilities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
