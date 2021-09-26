Aaron Rodgers prepares to play 49ers, team to which he wanted to be traded
96 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is preparing to play the San Francisco 49ers tonight. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network took the matchup as an opportunity to remind everyone that, had the offseason gone Rodgers' way, it might have been him, not Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterbacking the Niners' offense.www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0