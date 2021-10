Abandoned airports, half-timbered beer taverns and breathtaking cable cars: Germany has tons to discover. To get the full picture of the diversity of what there is to do in Germany, combine the things you might expect, such as Lederhosen-clad locals drinking oversized beers, with those you might not, such as lemon, fig and almond trees in one of the country’s biggest wine-growing regions.

