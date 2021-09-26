CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow to be without key weapon Tee Higgins vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow will have to make due without one of his favorite targets when the Cincinnati Bengals meet a fierce AFC North rival on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals listed wide receiver Tee Higgins as inactive for their Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joining the second-year wide receiver on the sidelines for Cincinnati will be offensive linemen Fred Johnson and Xavier Su’a-Filo, cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Nick McCloud, and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.

