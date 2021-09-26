Joe Burrow to be without key weapon Tee Higgins vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to accomplish a rare feat when they head to Pittsburgh for Sunday's AFC North division showdown. The Bengals are trying to defeat the Steelers for a second consecutive time for just the third time this century. Cincinnati swept its season series with Pittsburgh back in 2009 en route to a division title. In 2012, the Bengals defeated the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 16 before again defeating the Steelers at home in Week 2 of the 2013 season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO