Joe Burrow to be without key weapon Tee Higgins vs. Steelers
Joe Burrow will have to make due without one of his favorite targets when the Cincinnati Bengals meet a fierce AFC North rival on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals listed wide receiver Tee Higgins as inactive for their Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joining the second-year wide receiver on the sidelines for Cincinnati will be offensive linemen Fred Johnson and Xavier Su’a-Filo, cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Nick McCloud, and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.clutchpoints.com
