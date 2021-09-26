Liu Xiang Takes Down Asian Record in 50 Freestyle With Sub-24 Clocking

If Federica Pellegrini is Indeed Done, Appreciate Her Phenomenal, Historic Career. Watching the Aqua Centurions’ matches during this ISL regular season, you wouldn’t know that Federica Pellegrini is 33 years old and in her swansong, one last run of meets in her home country before she concludes a remarkable career as one of history’s greatest freestylers. Prior to the Tokyo Olympics, Pellegrini’s fifth Games, she announced that the meets in Venice would be the end of the line, so her 200 freestyle during Match 10 Sunday may have been Pellegrini’s final race.

