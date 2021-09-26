CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liu Xiang Takes Down Asian Record in 50 Freestyle With Sub-24 Clocking

By John Lohn - Editor-in-Chief
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiu Xiang Takes Down Asian Record in 50 Freestyle With Sub-24 Clocking. On the final day of the Chinese National Games, Liu Xiang ventured into exclusive territory in the 50-meter freestyle. En route to the gold medal, Liu clocked a time of 23.97 to establish an Asian record in the one-lap sprint. She bettered her own record, which was 24.03. She was followed to the wall by Zhang Yufei in 24.29.

Liu Xiang Hits New Asian Record As First Chinese Woman Under 24 Sec In 50 Free

LCM (50m) Recap #1/Recap #2/Recap #3/Recap #4/Recap #5/Recap #6. Yesterday we saw Liu Xiang produce a top-seeded effort of 24.23 to lead the women’s 50m free semi-finals. But on the last night of competition at these 2021 China National Games, the 25-year-old busted out the swim of her life to clock a new continental record.
