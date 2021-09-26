Liu Xiang Takes Down Asian Record in 50 Freestyle With Sub-24 Clocking
Liu Xiang Takes Down Asian Record in 50 Freestyle With Sub-24 Clocking. On the final day of the Chinese National Games, Liu Xiang ventured into exclusive territory in the 50-meter freestyle. En route to the gold medal, Liu clocked a time of 23.97 to establish an Asian record in the one-lap sprint. She bettered her own record, which was 24.03. She was followed to the wall by Zhang Yufei in 24.29.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
