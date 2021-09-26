Kailua Kona calendar: What's coming up

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kailua Kona calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kailua Kona:

"LADIES OF THE LOT" with DENALI @MY BAR! Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 74-5606 Luhia Street, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Hawaii's hottest DRAG event "LADIES OF THE LOT" w/ DENALI from RuPaul's Drag Race, hosted by My Bar's favorite, SABEL SCITIES!

Waimea: Chair Yoga Waimea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 64-1032 Mamalahoa Hwy # 305, Waimea, HI

with Kit Hill, MA, yoga enthusiast. Weekly class for those who need a gentle, slow yoga in a chair practice. The movements are designed to stretch and strengthen the body without standing or lying...

Coffee and Chocolate Farm Tours Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 78-6749 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

Come visit our farm and factory. Learn how cacao and coffee are produced. Interactive tour rated one of the best in Hawaii. About this Event "Best Tour On The Big Island!" Recently awarded The...

Big Island Hawaii Retreat with Ana Netanel + Special Healers Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Napo'opo Beach Road, Captin Cook, HI 96740

High Vibrational Hawaii Retreat with Ana Netanel and special guest healers ~ Recalibrate your system , Heal Deeply , Manifest + Energize

Tai Chi Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang ... Read More about...