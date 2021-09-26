What’s up Saint Davids Church: Local events calendar

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Live events are lining up on the Saint Davids Church calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Davids Church:

Strasburg's 5th Annual Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup Festival! Strasburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 216 East King Street, Strasburg, VA 22657

Ooey gooey grilled cheese + homemade tomato soup! Who can resist? Visit Strasburg to check out the fun!

Matilda Edinburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 107 Center St, Edinburg, VA

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the...

Danish Modern Rya Rug Sale Luray, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 14 East Luray Shopping Center, Luray, VA

150 lots featured in Danish Modern Rya Rug Sale on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 by Hunt and Peck Auctions, LLC in VA, featuring Danish MidCentury Wilton Wool Rya Rug, Danish MidCentury Wilton Wool Rya Rug...

Hike Old Rag Luray, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3655 U.S. Highway 211 East, Luray, VA 22835

Overnight trip to SNP, staying at Corbin Cabin. Hike to Old Rag Mountain the next morning.

Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo & Pony Rides! Luray, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 316 Fairview Rd, Luray, VA

Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo and Pony Rides is an event you won't want to miss out here at Fairview Fun Farm! Mini horse, mini donkey, mini cow(s), alpaca, sheep, goat(s), rabbit(s) and funky...