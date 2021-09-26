What’s up Saint Davids Church: Local events calendar
(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Live events are lining up on the Saint Davids Church calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Davids Church:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 216 East King Street, Strasburg, VA 22657
Ooey gooey grilled cheese + homemade tomato soup! Who can resist? Visit Strasburg to check out the fun!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 107 Center St, Edinburg, VA
Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 14 East Luray Shopping Center, Luray, VA
150 lots featured in Danish Modern Rya Rug Sale on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 by Hunt and Peck Auctions, LLC in VA, featuring Danish MidCentury Wilton Wool Rya Rug, Danish MidCentury Wilton Wool Rya Rug...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 3655 U.S. Highway 211 East, Luray, VA 22835
Overnight trip to SNP, staying at Corbin Cabin. Hike to Old Rag Mountain the next morning.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 316 Fairview Rd, Luray, VA
Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo and Pony Rides is an event you won't want to miss out here at Fairview Fun Farm! Mini horse, mini donkey, mini cow(s), alpaca, sheep, goat(s), rabbit(s) and funky...
