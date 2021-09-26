CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Davids Church, VA

What’s up Saint Davids Church: Local events calendar

 5 days ago

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Live events are lining up on the Saint Davids Church calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Davids Church:

Strasburg's 5th Annual Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup Festival!

Strasburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 216 East King Street, Strasburg, VA 22657

Ooey gooey grilled cheese + homemade tomato soup! Who can resist? Visit Strasburg to check out the fun!

Matilda

Edinburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 107 Center St, Edinburg, VA

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the...

Danish Modern Rya Rug Sale

Luray, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 14 East Luray Shopping Center, Luray, VA

150 lots featured in Danish Modern Rya Rug Sale on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 by Hunt and Peck Auctions, LLC in VA, featuring Danish MidCentury Wilton Wool Rya Rug, Danish MidCentury Wilton Wool Rya Rug...

Hike Old Rag

Luray, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3655 U.S. Highway 211 East, Luray, VA 22835

Overnight trip to SNP, staying at Corbin Cabin. Hike to Old Rag Mountain the next morning.

Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo & Pony Rides!

Luray, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 316 Fairview Rd, Luray, VA

Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo and Pony Rides is an event you won't want to miss out here at Fairview Fun Farm! Mini horse, mini donkey, mini cow(s), alpaca, sheep, goat(s), rabbit(s) and funky...

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
