Grand Junction, IA

Live events on the horizon in Grand Junction

Grand Junction News Watch
 5 days ago

(GRAND JUNCTION, IA) Grand Junction is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Junction:

Sunday Services — Grace Community Church Boone

Boone, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 625 S Division St, Boone, IA

Join us for our Sunday Morning Service! Sunday School from 9:15 - 10:15 a.m. Worship Service from 10:30 - 11:45 a.m. Children’s Church available for ages 4- 2nd grade. Children are dismissed to...

Concert at the Farm • Harbor & Home

Boone, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Concert will begin at 6:30. There will be food, corn maze, activities, and yard games. Bring your lawn chair and blankets. Admission will be $5 a person or $20/car. That includes the concert and...

Iris Paper Folding Class

Boone, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 702 Greene St, Boone, IA

This NEW class for teens AND adults will create a pumpkin card using the Iris Paper Folding Technique via ZOOM. Emily Mallory of Emily's Papercrafts will be teaching us this technique! FREE kits...

Sneak Peek

Boone, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Join me for a SNEAK PEEK of the new location for Ema's Elegance Specialty Stones! Be the first to have access to all new inventory, including NEW amethyst Cathedrals, and NEW limited edition...

Central Iowa Expo hosts the Traveling Wedding Show

Boone, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1827 217th Street, Boone, IA 50036

The Traveling Wedding Show brings Iowa Wedding Vendors, Musicians & Food Trucks altogether to help meet all your planning dreams and needs!

With Grand Junction News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

