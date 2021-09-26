Coming soon: Saint Marys events

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Saint Marys has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

Maized and Confused Johnsonburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 877 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845

Can you and your friends find the wine and your way out of our Corn Maze?

DuBois Logistics Hiring Event DuBois, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 891 Beaver Dr, DuBois, PA

DuBois Logistics Hiring Event is on Facebook. To connect with DuBois Logistics Hiring Event, join Facebook today.

Fall Festival at the Treasure Lake Church DuBois, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1427 Bay Rd, DuBois, PA

Fall Festival at the Treasure Lake church. 1427 Bay Road, DuBois, Pa – located within Treasure Lake. Free fall festival with food, entertainment and fun for kids of all ages. Sunday, September...

Questions From Jesus DuBois, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: P.O. Box 868, 5368 Shaffer Rd, DuBois, PA

Mona Hale will be going through a study on the various questions asked by Jesus during His ministry.

2021 DuBois Relay for Life Car Cruz-In DuBois, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

The 10th Annual Relay for Life Car Cruz-In will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at the DuBois City Park. Registration at 2 p.m. Open 3:00 to 6:00 to enjoy seeing the cars, showing off your own, and voting...