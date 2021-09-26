CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Saint Cloud calendar: What's coming up

St Cloud Dispatch
St Cloud Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Live events are lining up on the Saint Cloud calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Cloud:

Autumn Reflections 2021

Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 Division St, Waite Park, MN

The 14th annual Autumn Reflections fundraiser will be held this year on Thursday, September 24, 2021 at The Park Event Center. Join us for an evening of remembrance and celebration and help us to...

Youth Mental Health First Aid®

Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 651 1st Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301

17.1 million youth under age 18 have or have had a psychiatric disorder – more than children with cancer, diabetes, and AIDS combined.

Helping Parents And Children When the World Feels Like A Scary Place

Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 5th Avenue & 6th Street South, St. Cloud, MN 56301

"When the World Feels Like a Scary Place" brings solutions to a problem that is only going to get worse.

Rock Your Box Throwdown 2021

Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 Osseo Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN 56303

Rock Your Box Throwdown is a team fitness competition event for co-ed teams of 2. There are Rx'd (Adv.), Intermediate and Scaled divisions.

Handgun Basics: Find The Right Fit

Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 521 10th Ave S, Waite Park, MN

Handgun Basics: Find The Right Fit Hosted By Tactical Advantage, LLC. Event starts at Wed Sep 29 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Waite Park., Learn about the various types of handguns on the...

