Saint Anthony, ID

Saint Anthony calendar: Events coming up

St Anthony Post
St Anthony Post
 5 days ago

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are coming to Saint Anthony.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Anthony:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZv0W_0c8cp7sX00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJfzv_0c8cp7sX00

Home Evening Laser Tag

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Fun laser tag game to play with your FHE group! Sign up to reserve a spot: http://www.byui.edu/tickets Taylor Cultural Hall; Cost $3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evKjr_0c8cp7sX00

Softball - CoRec League Registration

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Come play with friends, roommates, or a ward team. Check us out on Campus Recreation to find out some of the fun things you can do this semester! Most games are played on Tuesday, Wednesday or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tQDt_0c8cp7sX00

3rd Annual Bar J Wranglers Teton County 4-H Fundraiser

Driggs, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 235 S. 5th St. E., Driggs, ID 83422

Experience authentic cowboy entertainment and help support Teton County, Idaho 4-H Youth Development!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PoBb_0c8cp7sX00

BYU MBA Information Session - Rexburg

Rexburg, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: BYU Idaho, Rexburg, ID 83440

Thinking about an MBA? Come learn why the BYU MBA is one of the highest ranked and well respected programs in the nation.

