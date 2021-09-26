Saint Anthony calendar: Events coming up

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are coming to Saint Anthony.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Anthony:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Home Evening Laser Tag Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Fun laser tag game to play with your FHE group! Sign up to reserve a spot: http://www.byui.edu/tickets Taylor Cultural Hall; Cost $3

Softball - CoRec League Registration Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Come play with friends, roommates, or a ward team. Check us out on Campus Recreation to find out some of the fun things you can do this semester! Most games are played on Tuesday, Wednesday or...

3rd Annual Bar J Wranglers Teton County 4-H Fundraiser Driggs, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 235 S. 5th St. E., Driggs, ID 83422

Experience authentic cowboy entertainment and help support Teton County, Idaho 4-H Youth Development!

BYU MBA Information Session - Rexburg Rexburg, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: BYU Idaho, Rexburg, ID 83440

Thinking about an MBA? Come learn why the BYU MBA is one of the highest ranked and well respected programs in the nation.