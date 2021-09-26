CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

Events on the Philadelphia calendar

 5 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) Philadelphia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philadelphia:

Worship Service 10:30 am

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 903 23rd Ave, Meridian, MS

Starting this Sunday, August 1st, we will resume an 8:30 Service and a 10:30 Service. Nursery will be offered at both Services, but Children’s Church will only be held at the 10:30 Service...

Big Top Circus in Meridian,MS.

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

A Real Circus under the Big Top is coming to Meridian,MS. Thursday through Sunday September 30 through October 3 Uptown Meridian Mall Bonita Lake Circle grassy area close to Belks Showtimes...

Paul Wilbur

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 8522 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305

Paul Wilbur will be joining us for a Night of Worship. Doors will open at 6pm and Worship will start at 7pm. Free Admission.

Meridian Southern Soul Awards

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 814 45th Avenue, Meridian, MS 39307

Awards Ceremony & Show honoring Southern Soul Artists - hosted by LyVe Crooner and Meeka Moye ; live performances by Kenne Wayne and more.

21118 - Leake County Schools Air Purification — Dale Partners Architects, PA

Carthage, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 W Main St, Carthage, MS

Please note that this is a Dale | Bailey, an Association Project. 21118 - Leake County Schools Air Purification Estimated Construction Budget: Under $1,130,000 Addendum No. 01 Clarification No. 01...

