Events on the Philadelphia calendar

Worship Service 10:30 am Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 903 23rd Ave, Meridian, MS

Starting this Sunday, August 1st, we will resume an 8:30 Service and a 10:30 Service. Nursery will be offered at both Services, but Children’s Church will only be held at the 10:30 Service...

Big Top Circus in Meridian,MS. Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

A Real Circus under the Big Top is coming to Meridian,MS. Thursday through Sunday September 30 through October 3 Uptown Meridian Mall Bonita Lake Circle grassy area close to Belks Showtimes...

Paul Wilbur Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 8522 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305

Paul Wilbur will be joining us for a Night of Worship. Doors will open at 6pm and Worship will start at 7pm. Free Admission.

Meridian Southern Soul Awards Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 814 45th Avenue, Meridian, MS 39307

Awards Ceremony & Show honoring Southern Soul Artists - hosted by LyVe Crooner and Meeka Moye ; live performances by Kenne Wayne and more.

21118 - Leake County Schools Air Purification — Dale Partners Architects, PA Carthage, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 W Main St, Carthage, MS

Please note that this is a Dale | Bailey, an Association Project. 21118 - Leake County Schools Air Purification Estimated Construction Budget: Under $1,130,000 Addendum No. 01 Clarification No. 01...