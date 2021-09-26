CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Live events coming up in New York

New York Bulletin
New York Bulletin
 5 days ago

(NEW YORK, NY) New York is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New York:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LO6Qf_0c8cp4EM00

Manhattan West Woof Fest: HOWL-oween

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 395 9th Ave, Enter Plaza at 9th Avenue, Between 31st & 33rd Streets, New York, NY 10001

Pick out your favorite costume for you and your pup and join us for more festivities!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fV71T_0c8cp4EM00

Dancehall vs Soca Caribean city Saturdays

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 440 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Saturday October 16th @ Hudson Station Everyone Free Entry with Rsvp

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ee76h_0c8cp4EM00

Reopening the Wells- Larry Sparks, Torrey Harper & Many More

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 38 West 31st Street, New York, NY 10001

Join us for three powerful days of encountering Jesus and reopening the wells of revival in the tri-state area!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppXfo_0c8cp4EM00

Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (NEW YORK)

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: NEW YORK, New York, NY 10001

How this Busy Working-Mom FINALLY Banished the B!#ch & Found Her Calm Centre Within WithOUT Spending The Next 50 Years in Therapy

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9BKi_0c8cp4EM00

Trinity Place Gala 2021: Tonight & Tomorrow

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 30 Hudson Yards, 63rd Floor, New York, NY 10001

The first annual gala for Trinity Place Shelter, supporting LGBTQIA+ youth in New York City.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Bulletin

New York Bulletin

New York, NY
94
Followers
225
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With New York Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy