Live events coming up in New York

(NEW YORK, NY) New York is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New York:

Manhattan West Woof Fest: HOWL-oween New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 395 9th Ave, Enter Plaza at 9th Avenue, Between 31st & 33rd Streets, New York, NY 10001

Pick out your favorite costume for you and your pup and join us for more festivities!

Dancehall vs Soca Caribean city Saturdays New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 440 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Saturday October 16th @ Hudson Station Everyone Free Entry with Rsvp

Reopening the Wells- Larry Sparks, Torrey Harper & Many More New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 38 West 31st Street, New York, NY 10001

Join us for three powerful days of encountering Jesus and reopening the wells of revival in the tri-state area!

Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (NEW YORK) New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: NEW YORK, New York, NY 10001

How this Busy Working-Mom FINALLY Banished the B!#ch & Found Her Calm Centre Within WithOUT Spending The Next 50 Years in Therapy

Trinity Place Gala 2021: Tonight & Tomorrow New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 30 Hudson Yards, 63rd Floor, New York, NY 10001

The first annual gala for Trinity Place Shelter, supporting LGBTQIA+ youth in New York City.