Events on the Pittsburgh calendar
(PITTSBURGH, PA) Live events are coming to Pittsburgh.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pittsburgh:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 3339 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Please join the Lawrenceville Corporation for our annual meeting & celebration on Thursday, Sept. 30th from 5:30-7pm at The Clemente Museum.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Join us for a trunk show with jewelry artist Lauren Markley!
Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM
Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
This is an introduction to paper making class, an invitation to get your hands wet and illustrate without fear!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 242 51st Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
ADEKUNLE GOLD PERFORMING LIVE IN PITTSBURGH PA 2021 ON 8TH OCTOBER 2021 AT SPIRIT HALL 242 51ST STREET PITTSBURGH PA 15201
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 4409 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Join us for a night of Drag Queens and Fragrance!
