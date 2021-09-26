Events on the Pittsburgh calendar

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Live events are coming to Pittsburgh.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pittsburgh:

Lawrenceville Corporation's 2021 Annual Meeting Celebration Pittsburgh, PA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3339 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Please join the Lawrenceville Corporation for our annual meeting & celebration on Thursday, Sept. 30th from 5:30-7pm at The Clemente Museum.

Lauren Markley Trunk Show Pittsburgh, PA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Join us for a trunk show with jewelry artist Lauren Markley!

Handmade Paper with or for Someone you Love! with Katy Dement Pittsburgh, PA

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

This is an introduction to paper making class, an invitation to get your hands wet and illustrate without fear!

ADEKUNLE GOLD IN THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH Pittsburgh, PA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 242 51st Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

ADEKUNLE GOLD PERFORMING LIVE IN PITTSBURGH PA 2021 ON 8TH OCTOBER 2021 AT SPIRIT HALL 242 51ST STREET PITTSBURGH PA 15201

Candles with Queens Pittsburgh, PA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4409 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Join us for a night of Drag Queens and Fragrance!