Pinon events coming up

(PINON, NM) Live events are coming to Pinon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinon:

Sunday Funday Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Come join us for Sunday Funday. Happy hour prices on drinks all day long and football on the big screen.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Rotary Club of Alamogordo Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

1301 N. White Sands Blvd. Alamogordo, NM 88310 (575) 437-6120 or (800) 826-0294 Fax: (575) 437-6334 michelle.gill@alamogordo.com

82nd Otero County Fair Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

The Otero County Fair is BACK 2021! Come join us September 22-26 for all the fun! Indoor Exhibits, Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Rodeo, Fair Food and Merch vendors and MORE!!!

Otero Road to Recovery & Resiliency Event Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 Washington Ave, Alamogordo, NM

DRIVE-THRU event will include giveaways & door prizes, free dinner and healthy snacks, resource and information tables hosted by local organizations. Participants are encouraged to visit and...