Piñon, NM

Pinon events coming up

Piñon Today
Piñon Today
 5 days ago

(PINON, NM) Live events are coming to Pinon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3dYb_0c8cp2Su00

Sunday Funday

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Come join us for Sunday Funday. Happy hour prices on drinks all day long and football on the big screen. You may also like the following events from Tall Pines Beer and Wine Garden Alamogordo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465rpv_0c8cp2Su00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3vaq_0c8cp2Su00

Rotary Club of Alamogordo

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

1301 N. White Sands Blvd. Alamogordo, NM 88310 (575) 437-6120 or (800) 826-0294 Fax: (575) 437-6334 michelle.gill@alamogordo.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UpvE4_0c8cp2Su00

82nd Otero County Fair

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

The Otero County Fair is BACK 2021! Come join us September 22-26 for all the fun! Indoor Exhibits, Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Rodeo, Fair Food and Merch vendors and MORE!!! You may also like the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsCKz_0c8cp2Su00

Otero Road to Recovery & Resiliency Event

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 Washington Ave, Alamogordo, NM

DRIVE-THRU event will include giveaways & door prizes, free dinner and healthy snacks, resource and information tables hosted by local organizations. Participants are encouraged to visit and...

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
Alamogordo, NM
Alamogordo, NM
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Piñon Today

Piñon Today

Piñon, NM
ABOUT

With Piñon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

