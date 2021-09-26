Mount Shasta events calendar

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Mount Shasta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mount Shasta:

Yreka Community Certified Farmer's Market Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 9 - October , 2021Wednesday, 10AM - 1PM Location:1712 Fairlane Road

SOLD OUT Mount Shasta Empowered Yoga Embodiment Holistic Wellness Retreat Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5716 N. Old Stage Rd., Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Step into YOUR Thriving Fullness of Being during this Magical Mt Shasta Yoga & Wellness Retreat as you Awaken to YOUR Inner Shaman-Guru!

Belcampo General Meat Camp: September 24-26 Gazelle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 4720 Scarface Road, Gazelle, CA 96034

Welcome to Meat Camp! Experience the differences of regenerative, organic farming first-hand together with our team at Belcampo Farms.

WIND FIELDS Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1124 Pine Grove Drive, Mt Shasta, CA 96067

The JCA is proud to welcome Callahan's own WIND FIELDS! If you've never seen them before...get here! $15 ADV $20 AT THE DOOR

After School MTB Camp Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Address: 2700 S Kidder Creek Rd, Etna, CA

After School MTB Camp! Take your mountain bike riding to the next level! Enjoy learning new skills and riding with a group of fellow shredders! Also learn about God's love for you during a daily...