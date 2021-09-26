CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Shasta, CA

Mount Shasta events calendar

Mt Shasta Post
Mt Shasta Post
 5 days ago

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Mount Shasta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mount Shasta:

Yreka Community Certified Farmer's Market

Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 9 - October , 2021Wednesday, 10AM - 1PM Location:1712 Fairlane Road

SOLD OUT Mount Shasta Empowered Yoga Embodiment Holistic Wellness Retreat

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5716 N. Old Stage Rd., Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Step into YOUR Thriving Fullness of Being during this Magical Mt Shasta Yoga & Wellness Retreat as you Awaken to YOUR Inner Shaman-Guru!

Belcampo General Meat Camp: September 24-26

Gazelle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 4720 Scarface Road, Gazelle, CA 96034

Welcome to Meat Camp! Experience the differences of regenerative, organic farming first-hand together with our team at Belcampo Farms.

WIND FIELDS

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1124 Pine Grove Drive, Mt Shasta, CA 96067

The JCA is proud to welcome Callahan's own WIND FIELDS! If you've never seen them before...get here! $15 ADV $20 AT THE DOOR

After School MTB Camp

Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Address: 2700 S Kidder Creek Rd, Etna, CA

After School MTB Camp! Take your mountain bike riding to the next level! Enjoy learning new skills and riding with a group of fellow shredders! Also learn about God's love for you during a daily...

Related
Mount Shasta Herald

Visiting Mount Shasta? Here are five things you shouldn't miss

Mount Shasta is a popular destination for tourists who want to experience the natural, rugged beauty of the area – as well as those who come for spiritual awakening. No matter the reason you're in Mount Shasta, here are five things you won't want to miss while you're in town.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(CORNELIUS, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cornelius. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CORNELIUS, OR
Chiloquin (OR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(CHILOQUIN, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chiloquin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CHILOQUIN, OR
