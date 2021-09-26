Events on the Dover Foxcroft calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dover Foxcroft area:

Maine St. R&B Revue at the International Fly in

Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Maine St. R&B will be providing dance music as part of this year's International Fly In @ Moosehead Lake.

MCI Varsity Field Hockey @ Piscataquis

Guilford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:15 PM

Address: 25 Campus Dr, Guilford, ME

The Piscataquis (Guilford, ME) varsity field hockey team has a home conference game vs. Maine Central Institute (Pittsfield, ME) on Thursday, September 30 @ 4p.

Full Moon Paddles 2021

Old Town, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 35 Hudson Road, Alton, ME 04468

Experience the sound and shadows of the evening as you paddle the Pushaw Stream.

Sunset Paddle

Old Town, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Address: 35 Hudson Road, Alton, ME 04468

Sunset is a perfect time to catch a glimpse of the wildlife.

Sigma Phi Epsilon, Umaine Homecoming 2021

Orono, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 375 College Ave, Orono, ME 04469

Welcome back to Umaine for the 2021 Homecoming celebrations! Please RSVP so we can plan on breakfast and tailgating food!

