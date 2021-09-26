Events on the Dover Foxcroft calendar
(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Dover Foxcroft area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Maine St. R&B will be providing dance music as part of this year's International Fly In @ Moosehead Lake.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:15 PM
Address: 25 Campus Dr, Guilford, ME
The Piscataquis (Guilford, ME) varsity field hockey team has a home conference game vs. Maine Central Institute (Pittsfield, ME) on Thursday, September 30 @ 4p.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 35 Hudson Road, Alton, ME 04468
Experience the sound and shadows of the evening as you paddle the Pushaw Stream.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:15 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:15 PM
Address: 35 Hudson Road, Alton, ME 04468
Sunset is a perfect time to catch a glimpse of the wildlife.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Address: 375 College Ave, Orono, ME 04469
Welcome back to Umaine for the 2021 Homecoming celebrations! Please RSVP so we can plan on breakfast and tailgating food!
Comments / 0