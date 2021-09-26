Coming soon: Fayette events

(FAYETTE, AL) Fayette is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fayette:

YOGA in the PARK Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Every body is a Yoga Body. Yoga in the Park is a FREE slow/relaxing flow class for All Ages and abilities. Bring a mat or towel and join our Circle of Friends on Tuesdays, 7pm at Gamble Park.

All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre Jasper, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 1411 Indiana Avenue, Jasper, AL 35501

Athletic Arts Center and the Walker County Arts Alliance present a fantastic selection of songs in this brand new musical revue from shows.

Fayette County Farmers Market Fayette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 28, 2021Tuesday and Thursday, 3:30pm - 5:30pmLocation:650 McConnell Loop, Fayette, AL

Downtown Jasper Fall Block Party Jasper, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 511 19th Street West, Jasper, AL 35501

The Walker County Arts Alliance Downtown Jasper Fall Block Party! Live Music, Art, Community Art Project, Kids' Activities, Food, and Drink!

Big Daddy Weave - All Things New Tour Northport, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3975 Watermelon Rd, Northport, AL 35473

Get your tickets to the Big Daddy Weave "All Things New" Tour !