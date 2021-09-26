CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, AL

Coming soon: Fayette events

Fayette News Beat
Fayette News Beat
 5 days ago

(FAYETTE, AL) Fayette is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fayette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Z22h_0c8coysy00

YOGA in the PARK

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Every body is a Yoga Body. Yoga in the Park is a FREE slow/relaxing flow class for All Ages and abilities. Bring a mat or towel and join our Circle of Friends on Tuesdays, 7pm at Gamble Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mv4Ej_0c8coysy00

All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre

Jasper, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 1411 Indiana Avenue, Jasper, AL 35501

Athletic Arts Center and the Walker County Arts Alliance present a fantastic selection of songs in this brand new musical revue from shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJmbE_0c8coysy00

Fayette County Farmers Market

Fayette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 28, 2021Tuesday and Thursday, 3:30pm - 5:30pmLocation:650 McConnell Loop, Fayette, AL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txdqF_0c8coysy00

Downtown Jasper Fall Block Party

Jasper, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 511 19th Street West, Jasper, AL 35501

The Walker County Arts Alliance Downtown Jasper Fall Block Party! Live Music, Art, Community Art Project, Kids' Activities, Food, and Drink!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001ypx_0c8coysy00

Big Daddy Weave - All Things New Tour

Northport, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3975 Watermelon Rd, Northport, AL 35473

Get your tickets to the Big Daddy Weave "All Things New" Tour !

NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABOUT

With Fayette News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

