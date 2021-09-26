Mt Vernon calendar: What's coming up
(MT VERNON, IL) Mt Vernon is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Vernon:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: Salem, IL
Season:Summer Market Hours: May 27 - October, 2021Thursdays, 2pm - 5pm. Location:Bryan Memorial Park, First pavilion off of Boone and Broadway
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:45 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 1750 Tee Ln, Centralia, IL
Sunday, September 26th, 2021Join us for Bottomless Brunch at Stonewater! Enjoy build your own omelets and crepes, a carving and waffle sta
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 101 W Franklin St, Sesser, IL
Live Acoustic Set with Robert Stengel. Pre-sale $10 At the door $15
Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM
Address: 900 South Pine Street, Centralia, IL 62801
Centralia Junior High 8th Annual Tiger Trek 5K Walk/Run Including a 2.5K Dog Walk!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 216 East Broadway, Centralia, IL 62801
Something Wicked This Way Comes. Join Us For A Night Of Fright and Ghostly Adventures While Painting Iconic Horror Fan Favorites.
Comments / 0