Mt Vernon calendar: What's coming up

Mt Vernon Voice
 5 days ago

(MT VERNON, IL) Mt Vernon is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Vernon:

Salem Community Farmers Market

Salem, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Salem, IL

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 27 - October, 2021Thursdays, 2pm - 5pm. Location:Bryan Memorial Park, First pavilion off of Boone and Broadway

Bottomless Brunch - Stonewater at Castle Ridge - Sunday, September 26

Centralia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1750 Tee Ln, Centralia, IL

Sunday, September 26th, 2021Join us for Bottomless Brunch at Stonewater! Enjoy build your own omelets and crepes, a carving and waffle sta

Robert Stengel

Sesser, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 W Franklin St, Sesser, IL

Live Acoustic Set with Robert Stengel. Pre-sale $10 At the door $15

8th Annual Tiger Trek 5k & 2.5K Dog Walk

Centralia, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Address: 900 South Pine Street, Centralia, IL 62801

Centralia Junior High 8th Annual Tiger Trek 5K Walk/Run Including a 2.5K Dog Walk!

Paint&Sip: Fright Night

Centralia, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 216 East Broadway, Centralia, IL 62801

Something Wicked This Way Comes. Join Us For A Night Of Fright and Ghostly Adventures While Painting Iconic Horror Fan Favorites.

