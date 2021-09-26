La Follette events coming up

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Live events are coming to La Follette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Follette:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 777 Public Safety Ln, Clinton, TN

The group is led by caring people who have also experienced grief and want to help you through the difficult days ahead. Meeting Room: Crown Room Contact:Tom

Beginning Handbuilding with Clay Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2716 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN

Beginning Handbuilding with Clay with Janet McCracken Fridays Starting September 10 concluding October 1 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM | 4 Sessions Students will learn the basics of creating forms out of...

Glass on Glass Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2716 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN

Glass on Glass with Penny James Saturday September 25 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM & Sunday September 26 2:00 PM – 4 PM In this beginner’s class students will learn how to complete a trending mosaic glass...

ASAP of Anderson Coalition Meeting Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 710 N Main St, Clinton, TN

The ASAP of Anderson Coalition typically meets on the fourth Monday of the month at noon at the Anderson County Health Department. Please join us and become involved in substance misuse prevention...

Sangria & Succulents Maynardville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1474 Tennessee 61, Maynardville, TN 37807

Create a perfect centerpiece of succulents for fall in a fall themed planter while enjoying sangria!