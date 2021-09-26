CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Springs, NV

Live events on the horizon in Indian Springs

Indian Springs News Flash
Indian Springs News Flash
 5 days ago

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) Live events are lining up on the Indian Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Indian Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yqp8l_0c8couM400

Sushi for Beginners - Cooking Class by Cozymeal™

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Las Vegas, NV 89149

Phenomenal food and incredible company await you at the chef's table! Join Cozymeal’s upcoming cooking class Join “Sushi for Beginners” with Chef Gilzel for an intimate 2.5-hour culinary experience and 5-course meal.Cozymeal offers a variety of culinary experiences, including cooking classes, team building activities, food tours and private chef services. We’ll give you a unique, unforgettable experience hosted by incredible chefs and guides in over 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Book a c

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bQqu_0c8couM400

Unraveling the Mysteries of Health Care

Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Family event, all ages welcome! Presentations about Nevada Health Link, health insurance, and other guest speakers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqCK2_0c8couM400

Nimue SRC Class | Blaubeuren, Ulm

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: Klosterstr. 4, 89143 Blaubeuren

Nimue SRC Schulung Bring deine Kabinenbehandlung auf das nächste Level und erziele die besten Ergebnisse am Hautbild deiner Kunden.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abAxQ_0c8couM400

Shooting Sports Clinic

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 11357 North Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131

New to Shot Gun or Archery? Come and join us to learn the basics of 4-H Shooting Sports!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLRww_0c8couM400

Langenau-Crashkurs Notfälle bei Säuglingen und Kleinkindern

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: Karlstraße 45, 89129 Langenau

Hier gewinnst du als werdende Mutter oder Vater sowie als junge Familie einen sicheren Umgang mit Notfällen bei Säuglingen und Kleinkindern.

Learn More

Indian Springs News Flash

Indian Springs News Flash

Indian Springs, NV
20
Followers
179
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indian Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

