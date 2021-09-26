Live events on the horizon in Indian Springs

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) Live events are lining up on the Indian Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Indian Springs:

Sushi for Beginners - Cooking Class by Cozymeal™ Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Las Vegas, NV 89149

Phenomenal food and incredible company await you at the chef's table! Join Cozymeal’s upcoming cooking class Join “Sushi for Beginners” with Chef Gilzel for an intimate 2.5-hour culinary experience and 5-course meal.Cozymeal offers a variety of culinary experiences, including cooking classes, team building activities, food tours and private chef services. We’ll give you a unique, unforgettable experience hosted by incredible chefs and guides in over 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Book a c

Unraveling the Mysteries of Health Care Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Family event, all ages welcome! Presentations about Nevada Health Link, health insurance, and other guest speakers.

Nimue SRC Class | Blaubeuren, Ulm Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: Klosterstr. 4, 89143 Blaubeuren

Nimue SRC Schulung Bring deine Kabinenbehandlung auf das nächste Level und erziele die besten Ergebnisse am Hautbild deiner Kunden.

Shooting Sports Clinic Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 11357 North Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131

New to Shot Gun or Archery? Come and join us to learn the basics of 4-H Shooting Sports!

Langenau-Crashkurs Notfälle bei Säuglingen und Kleinkindern Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: Karlstraße 45, 89129 Langenau

Hier gewinnst du als werdende Mutter oder Vater sowie als junge Familie einen sicheren Umgang mit Notfällen bei Säuglingen und Kleinkindern.