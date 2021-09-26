CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Grove, MO

Mountain Grove calendar: Coming events

Mountain Grove News Alert
 5 days ago

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) Mountain Grove is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mountain Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDKAo_0c8cotTL00

November 2021 Lunch with Art - Bolaji Ogunwo

West Plains, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 750 W Broadway St, West Plains, MO 65775

Join us for lunch as we sponsor our first-ever international artist demonstration, featuring this amazing artist, via Zoom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgttP_0c8cotTL00

Village of Plato board of trustees meeting

Plato, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 10603 MO-32, Plato, MO

Village of Plato board of trustees meeting is 7:00pm in the meeting room at Legacy Bank and Trust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yd8bQ_0c8cotTL00

Licking UMC Farmers Market

Licking, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 208 S Main St, Licking, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 19 - October, 2021Every Wednesday and Saturday, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: 208 South Main Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456s5s_0c8cotTL00

Brushes ‘n Brews with Lisa K.

Bucyrus, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 15194 Walnut Grove Dr, Bucyrus, MO

Our painting beertender, Lisa Kirk, will guide you in painting an 8X10 canvas while you enjoy a Piney River brew or two. Please RSVP by purchasing a ticket. Cost of class includes all materials...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTRQv_0c8cotTL00

Blow Hard and Shine Bright Extended Workshops

Seymour, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Address: 332 Cobblestone Drive, Seymour, MO 65746

Our wildly popular workshop has been expanded over two days for maximum instruction. Add a buddy for $50!!

Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove, MO
ABOUT

With Mountain Grove News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

