Mount Nebo, WV

Mount Nebo calendar: What's coming up

 5 days ago

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Live events are lining up on the Mount Nebo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mount Nebo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uGcd_0c8cosac00

Pop-up Market

Fayetteville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 167 Wolf Creek Rd, Fayetteville, WV

Join us on the last Thursday of the month from June- September for a pop-up evening market at New Roots Community Farm from 1pm to 6pm. In addition to Turnrow pickups and on-farm sales, we will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKqw7_0c8cosac00

AFRN General Membership Annual Meeting 2021

Lansing, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 199 Chestnutburg Rd, Lansing, WV 25862

The WV AFRN Board of Directors will be hosting the AFRN General Membership Annual Meeting at Adventures on the Gorge on September 29, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrinF_0c8cosac00

Flatwater Friends on the Kanawha River

Glen Ferris, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 8822 Midland Trail, Glen Ferris, WV 25090

Join Generation Charleston and Generation New River Gorge on the Kanawha River on Sunday, September 26 from 11-2pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZemcH_0c8cosac00

Hill and Hollerween

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 970 North Jefferson Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Halloween Costume Party featuring Steel Pterodactyl and The Company Stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3G6O_0c8cosac00

2021 Historic Masonry Preservation & Repair

Glen Jean, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Glen Jean, WV

This is the page to pay regular tuition ($250) for the Historic Masonry Preservation and Repair workshop (New River Gorge Sep 27 - Oct 1). About this Event This is the page to pay regular tuition...

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
