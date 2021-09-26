Mount Nebo calendar: What's coming up

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Live events are lining up on the Mount Nebo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mount Nebo:

Pop-up Market Fayetteville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 167 Wolf Creek Rd, Fayetteville, WV

Join us on the last Thursday of the month from June- September for a pop-up evening market at New Roots Community Farm from 1pm to 6pm. In addition to Turnrow pickups and on-farm sales, we will be...

AFRN General Membership Annual Meeting 2021 Lansing, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 199 Chestnutburg Rd, Lansing, WV 25862

The WV AFRN Board of Directors will be hosting the AFRN General Membership Annual Meeting at Adventures on the Gorge on September 29, 2021.

Flatwater Friends on the Kanawha River Glen Ferris, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 8822 Midland Trail, Glen Ferris, WV 25090

Join Generation Charleston and Generation New River Gorge on the Kanawha River on Sunday, September 26 from 11-2pm.

Hill and Hollerween Lewisburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 970 North Jefferson Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Halloween Costume Party featuring Steel Pterodactyl and The Company Stores

2021 Historic Masonry Preservation & Repair Glen Jean, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Glen Jean, WV

This is the page to pay regular tuition ($250) for the Historic Masonry Preservation and Repair workshop (New River Gorge Sep 27 - Oct 1). About this Event This is the page to pay regular tuition...