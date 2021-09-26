CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yreka, CA

Yreka calendar: What's coming up

Yreka Times
Yreka Times
 5 days ago

(YREKA, CA) Yreka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yreka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfJQ8_0c8corht00

WIND FIELDS

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1124 Pine Grove Drive, Mt Shasta, CA 96067

The JCA is proud to welcome Callahan's own WIND FIELDS! If you've never seen them before...get here! $15 ADV $20 AT THE DOOR

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0js4Nq_0c8corht00

RETREAT: Dream Together at Scott River Lodge

Fort Jones, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 19432 Scott River Rd, Fort Jones, CA

http://halftimeinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/SRL-logo.jpg The Dream Together Retreat is designed by the Halftime Institute in partnership with Scott River Lodge, for couples who don’t...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0262eS_0c8corht00

Yurt Raising Party w/ Bodhi and Friends

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2136 Eddy Circle, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

A day to come together and raise up the Soundscape Oasis Sound Healing Temple in Mt Shasta.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKQHx_0c8corht00

Women's Wednesday Weekly Dance Night

Ashland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 303 Mowetza Drive, Ashland, OR 97520

Do you NEED to dance to access the juice of life? Us too! Join us and bring a sister to the Women's Weekly Wednesday Dance Night!! $10

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWXm0_0c8corht00

Shine On

Ashland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1980 E. Main Street, Ashland, OR 97520

Shine On is a House Music at Sunset Experience and afterparty to the popular Rise + Shine Yoga and music day time event.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
City
Fort Jones, CA
City
Ashland, CA
City
Mount Shasta, CA
Yreka, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Callahan, CA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raise Up#Dance#House Music#The Halftime Institute
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Yreka Times

Yreka Times

Yreka, CA
37
Followers
237
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yreka Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy