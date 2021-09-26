Yreka calendar: What's coming up

(YREKA, CA) Yreka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yreka:

WIND FIELDS Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1124 Pine Grove Drive, Mt Shasta, CA 96067

The JCA is proud to welcome Callahan's own WIND FIELDS! If you've never seen them before...get here! $15 ADV $20 AT THE DOOR

RETREAT: Dream Together at Scott River Lodge Fort Jones, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 19432 Scott River Rd, Fort Jones, CA

http://halftimeinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/SRL-logo.jpg The Dream Together Retreat is designed by the Halftime Institute in partnership with Scott River Lodge, for couples who don’t...

Yurt Raising Party w/ Bodhi and Friends Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2136 Eddy Circle, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

A day to come together and raise up the Soundscape Oasis Sound Healing Temple in Mt Shasta.

Women's Wednesday Weekly Dance Night Ashland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 303 Mowetza Drive, Ashland, OR 97520

Do you NEED to dance to access the juice of life? Us too! Join us and bring a sister to the Women's Weekly Wednesday Dance Night!! $10

Shine On Ashland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1980 E. Main Street, Ashland, OR 97520

Shine On is a House Music at Sunset Experience and afterparty to the popular Rise + Shine Yoga and music day time event.