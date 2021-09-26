CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Polson events calendar

Polson Today
Polson Today
 5 days ago

(POLSON, MT) Live events are coming to Polson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Polson area:

Ronan Farmers Market

Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Ronan Visitor's Center, 155-199 US-93, Ronan, MT

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 20 - October 14, 2021 Thursdays, 4:00pm - 7:00pm Location: Ronan Visitors Center, 155-199 US-93, Ronan.

Sweet Rides at Sweet Bliss

Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 50599 US-93, Polson, MT

Bring your old car or truck and have some cool treats with some hot cars! Stop in and join the Mission Valley Cruisers for some car talk and yummy food or

Beginner Fly Fishing Class

Charlo, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 69286 US-93 South, Charlo, MT

Have you always wanted to learn how to fly fish or tie flies? If so, this is the perfect class for you and you can learn from some of the best! Spend 1/2 the class tying and 1/2 the class learning...

The Lion King Jr.

Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 526 Electric Ave, Bigfork, MT

“The Lion King, Jr.” tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the...

Jostens – Meeting with the Seniors

Kalispell, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:11 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:36 AM

Address: 255 F.F.A. Dr, Kalispell, MT

« All Events Jostens – Meeting with the Seniors September 27 @ 12:11 pm

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
