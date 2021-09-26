Polson events calendar

(POLSON, MT) Live events are coming to Polson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Polson area:

Ronan Farmers Market Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Ronan Visitor's Center, 155-199 US-93, Ronan, MT

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 20 - October 14, 2021 Thursdays, 4:00pm - 7:00pm Location: Ronan Visitors Center, 155-199 US-93, Ronan.

Sweet Rides at Sweet Bliss Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 50599 US-93, Polson, MT

Bring your old car or truck and have some cool treats with some hot cars! Stop in and join the Mission Valley Cruisers for some car talk and yummy food or

Beginner Fly Fishing Class Charlo, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 69286 US-93 South, Charlo, MT

Have you always wanted to learn how to fly fish or tie flies? If so, this is the perfect class for you and you can learn from some of the best! Spend 1/2 the class tying and 1/2 the class learning...

The Lion King Jr. Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 526 Electric Ave, Bigfork, MT

“The Lion King, Jr.” tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the...

Jostens – Meeting with the Seniors Kalispell, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:11 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:36 AM

Address: 255 F.F.A. Dr, Kalispell, MT

« All Events Jostens – Meeting with the Seniors September 27 @ 12:11 pm