CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grange, WY

Events on the Lagrange calendar

La Grange News Flash
La Grange News Flash
 5 days ago

(LAGRANGE, WY) Lagrange has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lagrange:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrTle_0c8copwR00

Youth & Kid's Group

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Youth and kids will begin their groups for the fall.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObxBx_0c8copwR00

Batter Just Wing It — Hope Radio KCMI 97.1 | Cross Times Newspaper | Cross Reference Library

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 E 15th St, Scottsbluff, NE

The First State Bank / Community Christian School “Batter Just Wing It” Bake off and Wing Competition will take place on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Uptown Scottsbluff. To...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4Mz9_0c8copwR00

Harvest Moon

Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Rd 48, Torrington, WY

Join us as we celebrate fall & harvest with this great painting! Wine, Music & Fun! Pre-Registration required.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4nGL_0c8copwR00

Bridges Out of Poverty- Part 2: Institutional Lens

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2620 College Park, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

In-depth extension of the Bridges Out of Poverty workshop that builds strategies to break down poverty’s barriers and embed new constructs

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nm2jW_0c8copwR00

IGNITE night of worship

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 50680 Cook Oil Rd, Mitchell, NE

Let's worship God in the great outdoors! If you have a fire pit, bring it! We'll have s'mores supplies ready for everyone as we sing and pray together as God's people.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Scottsbluff, NE
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
La Grange, WY
City
Mitchell, NE
City
Torrington, WY
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Wine Music Fun
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
La Grange News Flash

La Grange News Flash

La Grange, WY
4
Followers
48
Post
498
Views
ABOUT

With La Grange News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy