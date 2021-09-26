Events on the Lagrange calendar

(LAGRANGE, WY) Lagrange has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lagrange:

Youth & Kid's Group Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Youth and kids will begin their groups for the fall.

Batter Just Wing It — Hope Radio KCMI 97.1 | Cross Times Newspaper | Cross Reference Library Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 E 15th St, Scottsbluff, NE

The First State Bank / Community Christian School “Batter Just Wing It” Bake off and Wing Competition will take place on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Uptown Scottsbluff. To...

Harvest Moon Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Rd 48, Torrington, WY

Join us as we celebrate fall & harvest with this great painting! Wine, Music & Fun! Pre-Registration required.

Bridges Out of Poverty- Part 2: Institutional Lens Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2620 College Park, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

In-depth extension of the Bridges Out of Poverty workshop that builds strategies to break down poverty’s barriers and embed new constructs

IGNITE night of worship Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 50680 Cook Oil Rd, Mitchell, NE

Let's worship God in the great outdoors! If you have a fire pit, bring it! We'll have s'mores supplies ready for everyone as we sing and pray together as God's people.