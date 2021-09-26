Folkston calendar: What's coming up

(FOLKSTON, GA) Folkston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Folkston area:

The Price is Right Live!™New Guest Host TYLER BRAD Kingsland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 5916,6300 Laurel Island Parkway, Kingsland, GA 31548

Disney channel star Tyler Bradley announced to be this year's new guest Host of The Price is Right Live™ COME ON DOWN! To WIN

50th Annual Okefenokee Festival Folkston, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Main Street, Folkston, GA 31537

50th year of the annual Okefenokee Festival. Featuring arts and crafts, custom & Classic car show, food vendors, kid's entertainment, music

Monday Wing Night Kingsland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 150 Camden Woods Pkwy, Kingsland, GA

Your local Post will be having their weekly wing night from 1730-1900. 10 wings w/ celery for only $ 10.00. Your choice of Ben/Shawn's Bold n Tangy, Buck n Georges Sweet/Spicy, BBQ, and Franks Red...

Fall Fun on the Farm / Pumpkin Patch Waverly, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 161 Boston Way W, Waverly, GA

We are excited to announce that we will be kicking off our fall season on September 25th/26th weekend. So come on out and enjoy the farm! There will be fun family activities that everyone will...

Camden MOPS Night Meeting Kingsland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 433 West King Street, Kingsland, GA 31548

Join us for our monthly night meeting! Our meetings are for registered MOPS mamas.