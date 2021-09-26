Folkston calendar: What's coming up
(FOLKSTON, GA) Folkston has a full slate of live events coming up.
These events are coming up in the Folkston area:
Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 07:00 PM
Address: 5916,6300 Laurel Island Parkway, Kingsland, GA 31548
Disney channel star Tyler Bradley announced to be this year's new guest Host of The Price is Right Live™ COME ON DOWN! To WIN
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: Main Street, Folkston, GA 31537
50th year of the annual Okefenokee Festival. Featuring arts and crafts, custom & Classic car show, food vendors, kid's entertainment, music
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 150 Camden Woods Pkwy, Kingsland, GA
Your local Post will be having their weekly wing night from 1730-1900. 10 wings w/ celery for only $ 10.00. Your choice of Ben/Shawn's Bold n Tangy, Buck n Georges Sweet/Spicy, BBQ, and Franks Red...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 161 Boston Way W, Waverly, GA
We are excited to announce that we will be kicking off our fall season on September 25th/26th weekend. So come on out and enjoy the farm! There will be fun family activities that everyone will...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 433 West King Street, Kingsland, GA 31548
Join us for our monthly night meeting! Our meetings are for registered MOPS mamas.
