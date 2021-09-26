CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Folkston, GA

Folkston calendar: What's coming up

Folkston Today
Folkston Today
 5 days ago

(FOLKSTON, GA) Folkston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Folkston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120pdU_0c8cooIw00

The Price is Right Live!™New Guest Host TYLER BRAD

Kingsland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 5916,6300 Laurel Island Parkway, Kingsland, GA 31548

Disney channel star Tyler Bradley announced to be this year's new guest Host of The Price is Right Live™ COME ON DOWN! To WIN

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fky2i_0c8cooIw00

50th Annual Okefenokee Festival

Folkston, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Main Street, Folkston, GA 31537

50th year of the annual Okefenokee Festival. Featuring arts and crafts, custom & Classic car show, food vendors, kid's entertainment, music

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IreOf_0c8cooIw00

Monday Wing Night

Kingsland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 150 Camden Woods Pkwy, Kingsland, GA

Your local Post will be having their weekly wing night from 1730-1900. 10 wings w/ celery for only $ 10.00. Your choice of Ben/Shawn's Bold n Tangy, Buck n Georges Sweet/Spicy, BBQ, and Franks Red...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bt6X_0c8cooIw00

Fall Fun on the Farm / Pumpkin Patch

Waverly, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 161 Boston Way W, Waverly, GA

We are excited to announce that we will be kicking off our fall season on September 25th/26th weekend. So come on out and enjoy the farm! There will be fun family activities that everyone will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DM58h_0c8cooIw00

Camden MOPS Night Meeting

Kingsland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 433 West King Street, Kingsland, GA 31548

Join us for our monthly night meeting! Our meetings are for registered MOPS mamas.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folkston, GA
City
Waverly, GA
City
Kingsland, GA
Local
Georgia Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Ga#Disney#Sun Oct 10#Camden Woods Pkwy#Post#Ben Shawn#Buck N#Bbq#Franks Red#Boston Way W
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Folkston Today

Folkston Today

Folkston, GA
69
Followers
189
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Folkston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy