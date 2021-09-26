Canon City calendar: Events coming up

(CANON CITY, CO) Live events are coming to Canon City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canon City:

Science Behind Your Wine Penrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 465 D Street, Penrose, CO 81240

Learn the process of wine production from planting to bottling from Brush Hollow winemaster Robert Vanatta.

Sangre de Cristo 200-Mile Endurance Run Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6076 Co Rd 119, Westcliffe, CO

“Wilderness is not a luxury, but a necessity of the human spirit.” – Edward Abbey Come join us on the Rainbow Trail in the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Run beneath the watchful eye of these...

Florence Farmers Market Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The Florence Farmers Market will take place on Thursdays from 8am-2pm and will feature hand grown and hand made products. Opening day will be June 3 and the market will run through September 30...

Gary Rimpley 9th Annual Toy Run Penrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 402 S Broadway, Penrose, CO

Gary Rimpley 9th Annual Toy Run at VFW Post Penrose, 402 Broadway, Penrose, CO 81240, Penrose, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 10:00 am