East Grand Forks, MN

East Grand Forks calendar: Coming events

 5 days ago

(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) Live events are lining up on the East Grand Forks calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in East Grand Forks:

Big Data and Hadoop Developer Training In Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3101 S 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND

Hadoop is an open-source, a Java-based programming framework that continues the processing of large data sets in a distributed computing environment. It based on the Google File System or GFS and...

Sun Country Visit & Bridge Program

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4275 University Ave #303, Grand Forks, ND

Visit with Sun Country Airlines and learn more about their Bridge Program! CFIs - stay tuned for more details! Presentation & Pizza will begin at 5pm. More information coming soon!

Make your state door hanger!

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Come and enjoy a fun night of crafting! All supplies will be provided to make a 12 inch round door hanger. NO CHILDREN ARE ALLOWED! This will be an outdoor event so dress appropriately. It...

Organizing and Managing Your Research

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3233 University Ave, Grand Forks, ND

This workshop can help you become a more efficient researcher by equipping you with strategies to organize and manage your research. The workshop will cover different types of research and methods...

35th Annual Grand Forks Lawn Social

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Please join us for the 35th Annual Grand Forks Lawn Social. The Lawn Social is an event for community and business leaders to come together and socialize while hearing about Scouting and the...

ABOUT

With East Grand Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

