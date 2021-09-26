Aspen events coming soon

(ASPEN, CO) Live events are lining up on the Aspen calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Aspen:

Aspen Business Connect Meet Up Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 415 E Dean St, Aspen, CO

Tickets are still available to our next Aspen Business Connect Gathering that is open to the public. We encourage you to join us and mingle with many of Aspen’s top business professionals...

Aspen Autumn Words Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 610 S W End St, Aspen, CO

Recognized as one of the nation’s top literary gatherings, Autumn Words is a six-day celebration of words, stories, and ideas held annually in Aspen. Advanced workshops with renowned authors and...

Lightning Day @ Aspen-Snowmass Aspen, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: County Road 10, Aspen, CO 81611

Come to this ride-and-drive event to check out and test-drive Lightning eMotors’ electric passenger shuttles and cargo vans!

Live Bluegrass Music Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 675 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO

n Gather your friends and family and join us each weekend on Ajax Tavern's sunny, mountainside patio for live Bluegrass music. Reward yourself with delicious food and drinks after a hike, bike...

Hotel Jerome Tour Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 330 E Main St, Aspen, CO

Hotel Jerome Tour June 15 – October 2 Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:30 pm (1 hour) Meets in the lobby of the Hotel Jerome 330 E. Main Street $15 adult / $12 seniors and children 18 and under Bask in...