Amargosa Valley, NV

Live events coming up in Amargosa Valley

Amargosa Valley Digest
5 days ago
 5 days ago

(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) Live events are coming to Amargosa Valley.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Amargosa Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0SLF_0c8cojtJ00

Fall Festival

Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Mega Passes on Sale August 30th and September 13th at the BOB RUUD. Tickets on Sale at Shadow Mtn feed and Valley Electric

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q61WZ_0c8cojtJ00

Introduction to Bee Keeping Class-Pahrump

Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1651 East Calvada Boulevard, Pahrump, NV 89048

IN-PERSON beginning class for anyone who is thinking about starting a backyard beehive or who wants to learn more about honey bees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SKN4_0c8cojtJ00

Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta

Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Food Trucks, Vendors and Amazing Musical talent, Being called the BEST Outdoor Entertainment for the Money this summer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424WFS_0c8cojtJ00

Dean West and Smokin' Gun Band

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 3720 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump, NV

Dean West and the boys are back! Come on over to the Hubb for some Good Ol' Classic Country and Honky Tonk music. Put on your dancin' boots...get yourself a cold brew and one of our famous Hubb...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlC3c_0c8cojtJ00

Nevada Recovers Listening Tour

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 800 NV-372, Pahrump, NV

The Chamber is proud to be partnering with Nevada Recovers: https://nevadarecovers.com; a listening tour designated to ask our communities to share their ideas on how the federal aid received from...

