Live events Berlin — what’s coming up

(BERLIN, NH) Live events are coming to Berlin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Berlin area:

Coos County Family Health Services – Berlin Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 133 Pleasant St, Berlin, NH

FREE Mammograms, Pap tests and other screening and diagnostic services for those individuals who qualify.

4th Annual Brody Robinson Memorial Scholarship Corn Hole Tournament Lancaster, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Camp Rd., Lancaster, NH 03584

Join us for the 4th Annual Brody Robinson Memorial Scholarship Corn Hole Tournament and enjoy a full day of bag tossin'.

Low Lily Gorham, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 20 Park Street, Gorham, NH 03581

Low Lily with Grammy nominated mandolinist and multi-instrumentalist Matt Flinner: Winter Solstice/Holiday Concert

3rd Annual Parrot Head Golf Classic Bethel, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

3nd Annual Parrot Head Golf Classic. Benefit Golf Tournament Saturday October 13, shotgun start 9am. Save the Date!!!

Vaccination Clinic Newry, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 15 S Ridge Rd, Newry, ME

If you haven't received the COVID-19 vaccine yet, we're partnering with Western Maine Health for a free vaccination clinic featuring the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine. Get your first shot with us on...