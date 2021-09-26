CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Live events Berlin — what’s coming up

Berlin Post
Berlin Post
 5 days ago

(BERLIN, NH) Live events are coming to Berlin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Berlin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7zvF_0c8coh7r00

Coos County Family Health Services – Berlin

Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 133 Pleasant St, Berlin, NH

FREE Mammograms, Pap tests and other screening and diagnostic services for those individuals who qualify.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEy5e_0c8coh7r00

4th Annual Brody Robinson Memorial Scholarship Corn Hole Tournament

Lancaster, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Camp Rd., Lancaster, NH 03584

Join us for the 4th Annual Brody Robinson Memorial Scholarship Corn Hole Tournament and enjoy a full day of bag tossin'.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VloLM_0c8coh7r00

Low Lily

Gorham, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 20 Park Street, Gorham, NH 03581

Low Lily with Grammy nominated mandolinist and multi-instrumentalist Matt Flinner: Winter Solstice/Holiday Concert

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7eIO_0c8coh7r00

3rd Annual Parrot Head Golf Classic

Bethel, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

3nd Annual Parrot Head Golf Classic. Benefit Golf Tournament Saturday October 13, shotgun start 9am. Save the Date!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qraf8_0c8coh7r00

Vaccination Clinic

Newry, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 15 S Ridge Rd, Newry, ME

If you haven't received the COVID-19 vaccine yet, we're partnering with Western Maine Health for a free vaccination clinic featuring the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine. Get your first shot with us on...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Music Fest Fridays: Saint Phnx performs debut smash single ‘Happy Place’

Scottish pop-rock sibling duo Saint Phnx joins us to make their U.S. television debut, with a special premiere performance of their smash single, “Happy Place,” and shares the song’s sentimental link to their late father. The band of brothers also gives us the scoop on opening for rock superstars around the world, their new music, […]
MUSIC
Berlin Post

Berlin Post

Berlin, NH
29
Followers
226
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Berlin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy