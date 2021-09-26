CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

What’s up Nashville: Local events calendar

 5 days ago

(NASHVILLE, AR) Live events are coming to Nashville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nashville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgcIb_0c8cofMP00

Touchdowns & Tastings

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Texarkana, TX 75503

Join Opportunities, Inc. Angel Guild for an afternoon of football, craft beer, and delicious food!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00grXI_0c8cofMP00

Gathering of Authors Charity Event & Book Signing

Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 6912 Blackman Ferry Road, Texarkana, AR 71854

The Gathering of Authors is an event using literacy, authors and a book signing to help raise money for kids in need of help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sc5n4_0c8cofMP00

CIRCUS MONSTER MASH - NASHVILLE, AR

Nashville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1565 Hwy 371 W., Nashville, AR 71852

All the fun of a traditional circus with our talented acrobats, magic, jugglers, clown, transformer and more with a special Halloween twist!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGRQh_0c8cofMP00

Asset Protection for Special Needs trusts & ABLE Accounts

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2500 N Robison Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503

Learn how to protect the assets with Special Needs Trusts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udiNL_0c8cofMP00

VIP Experience for "I Talk to God About You .

Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Address: 2801 Arkansas Boulevard, Texarkana, AR 71854

This moment was crafted to create a special space for authentic conversations, delicious cuisine, understanding, and love to flow freely.

NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nashville Bulletin

Nashville Bulletin

Nashville, AR
ABOUT

With Nashville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

