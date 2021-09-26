What’s up Nashville: Local events calendar

(NASHVILLE, AR) Live events are coming to Nashville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nashville:

Touchdowns & Tastings Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Texarkana, TX 75503

Join Opportunities, Inc. Angel Guild for an afternoon of football, craft beer, and delicious food!

Gathering of Authors Charity Event & Book Signing Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 6912 Blackman Ferry Road, Texarkana, AR 71854

The Gathering of Authors is an event using literacy, authors and a book signing to help raise money for kids in need of help.

CIRCUS MONSTER MASH - NASHVILLE, AR Nashville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1565 Hwy 371 W., Nashville, AR 71852

All the fun of a traditional circus with our talented acrobats, magic, jugglers, clown, transformer and more with a special Halloween twist!

Asset Protection for Special Needs trusts & ABLE Accounts Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2500 N Robison Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503

Learn how to protect the assets with Special Needs Trusts

VIP Experience for "I Talk to God About You . Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Address: 2801 Arkansas Boulevard, Texarkana, AR 71854

This moment was crafted to create a special space for authentic conversations, delicious cuisine, understanding, and love to flow freely.