Atoka calendar: Coming events

(ATOKA, OK) Atoka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Atoka area:

Fall Concert Series Durant, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 N 2nd Ave, Durant, OK

Fall Concert Series at Roadhouse Durant, 116 N 2nd Ave, Durant, OK 74701, Durant, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 07:00 pm

Tanner Usrey Durant, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 9125 US 70 W, Durant, OK 74701

Tanner Usrey Band returns to Bubba's Brewhouse in Durant, OK!

Creative Studio at U-We Gifts Durant, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 209 N 2nd Ave, Durant, OK

Time: Thursdays & Fridays from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM | Saturdays from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Make your own custom scented fragrance to make a candle, lotion, body oil, beard oil, perfume, cologne, room...

Paul Wall Durant, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 9125 US 70 W, Durant, OK 74701

Paul Wall returns to Bubba's Brewhouse live in Durant, OK!

Women's Retreat- Empower the Mind, Body and Spirit Coalgate, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 16280 Oklahoma 31, Coalgate, OK 74538

This retreat will focus on mindfulness, yoga, hiking, breathing techniques, goal setting and empowerment to explore your inner greatness.